Mobbed Up Records/HHQ Urban Magazine collaborate to bring the Summer Wave Tour. Hosted by No limit Records, Shaun Ross.
Cleveland, Oh- On June 17th, 2022 Mobbed Up Records & HHQ Urban Magazine will be presenting the kick-off of the Summer Wave Tour at Carolyn’s Exotic Cuisine.CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobbed Up Records & HHQ Urban Magazine will be hosting the kick-off of the Summer Wave Tour at Carolyn’s Exotic Cuisine located at 12703 Lorain ave. Cleveland, OH 44111.
The Summer Wave Tour
The Summer Wave Tour was birthed as a spin-off of an earlier event put together by Mobbed Up Records, the Summer Wave Fest, which had a host of great talent from Twista, Do or Die, Young Joc, Lil Scrappy, and many more. The idea of the Summer Wave Tour was to emulate that star power and to introduce a New Wave of talented artists. “We believe now is the right time and opportunity to hit the road”, said Gino Gallela.
The Summer Wave Tour will be hosted by Shaun Ross of No Limit Records and powered by Soldier Snacks. The Tour roster consists of Juno Lost Kause, BBY Joe, Kaoz Monroe, Mz Goodz, Quise Picasso, with other surprise special appearances.
For tour locations visit www.summerwavetour.com
About Mobbed Up Records:
Mobbed Up Records is one of the fastest-growing companies in Chicago that's quickly becoming a staple in the entertainment scene.
About HHQ Urban Magazine:
HHQ Urban Magazine is the publication division of Tony Star Media Group, created to spotlight, market, promote, and empower clients on a national level and disseminate music, entertainment, and news.
For all press passes and Media please contact Tony @ 262.895.5205 or info@tonystarmediagroup.com
antonio merritt
Tony Star Media Group
+1 262-895-5205
info@tonystarmediagroup.com
Summer Wave Tour Promotional Video