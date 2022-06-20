Submit Release
Senate Bill 1135 Printer's Number 1790

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - An Act providing for funding to address habitability concerns in owner-occupied and rental units, measures to improve energy or water efficiency and make units accessible for individuals with disabilities, and removing barriers to affordability of homeownership; establishing the Whole-Home Repairs and Homeownership Affordability Program, the Student Housing Repurpose Program, the Whole-Home Repairs and Homeownership Affordability Fund and the Housing Stabilization Initiative Fund; and imposing duties on the Department of Community and Economic Development and the Commonwealth Financing Authority.

