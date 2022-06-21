Weekly Webinar Microbe Live Discusses How Dental Health Impacts Women’s Bodies

Enhance Personal Health and Detox Journeys with Microbe Live Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Health Company Microbe Formulas Shares the Correlation Between Dental Health and Whole Body Health

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weekly on Wednesdays, health company Microbe Formulas hosts a free webinar that presents health and wellness topics from leading experts and doctors. So far in June, Dr. Nick Ellenson discussed the importance of zinc and Dr. Devin Orton talked about Neuro Emotional Technique (NET).

This coming week, on Wednesday, June 22nd at 1:00 pm MST, Dr. Leedia Riman will be added to that roster of educational Microbe Live guests. Dr. Riman, an industry-leading dentist in the Beverly Hills area, will be covering “Why Women’s Dental Health Is Crucial, and How Whole Body Dentistry Will Become the Standard of Care.”

Dr. Leedia Riman earned her Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of California, Davis. She also got her doctorate in dentistry from the University of California, Los Angeles and has been a practicing general dentist since 2011. She created her own brand, Koracare, which is a lifestyle brand for pregnant women, mothers, and their infants that educates on the importance of prenatal dental health and infant dental health.

“Our teeth have nerves, a blood supply, and a lymphatic drainage system,” shares Dr. Riman. “So, I would like to ask y’all a question: where does the blood supply come from? Where does the lymph drain to? Where do the nerves connect to? You guessed it — from the body and to the body! And that’s precisely why whole body dentistry must be the standard of care.”

Dr. Riman adds, “Teeth and gums are a part of our incredible bodies, which are designed to heal through the beautiful interconnections that comprises this intricate and delicate system.”

The mouth has connections all over the body due to the constant blood flow through nerves. With that, Dr. Riman hopes to bring awareness to the critical importance that dental health has in whole body health.

Host of Microbe Live, Dorothy Dick, shares, "Dental health doesn't get the air time it needs when it comes to our overall health. True wellness involves targeted attention to oral hygiene. We are excited to bring Dr. Leedia on Microbe Live to educate on this."

Join Dr. Leedia Riman this Wednesday, June 22nd on Microbe Live to learn more about what women can do to optimize oral health and whole body health.

