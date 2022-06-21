STC Approved for Hartzell Propeller 3-Blade Mooney Bravo Prop
Replaces McCauley Propeller
Hartzell’s Scimitar-style prop, covered by this STC, delivers 8-10 % improvement in climb, a 2-3 knot increase in cruise, and looks terrific on the ramp coupled with Mooney’s signature tail”PIQUA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) has been approved to replace McCauley propellers on Mooney M20M/TLS/Bravo series single-engine aircraft with Hartzell Propeller's 75-inch diameter three-bladed aluminum props. Airplanes covered by the STC are powered by TIO-540-AF1A and TIO-540-AF1B Turbocharged Lycoming Sabre engines.
— Hartzell President JJ Frigge
“Installing Hartzell’s Scimitar-style prop covered by this STC delivers 8-10 percent improvement in climb performance, a 2-3 knot increase in cruise, and looks terrific on the ramp coupled with Mooney’s signature tail,” said Hartzell President JJ Frigge. “And it has the Hartzell Top Prop 2,400 hour, 6 -year time between overhaul, and warranty until first overhaul,” he added. The Hartzell Propeller Top Prop kit, HC-I3YF-1RF/F7498-1, is available for $15,839 and includes a propeller, all-composite spinner assembly and STC documentation. Additionally, a TKS ice protection kit is available at an additional charge, while electric de-ice approval is pending.
Through the years, about 10,000 Mooney airplanes have been equipped with Hartzell props. One of the launch platforms of the first Hartzell two-blade compact aluminum propellers in the early 1960s was the Mooney M20C. Through the decades, the M20 airframe was improved with the addition of metal wings, generations of avionics advances, fuselage stretches, increased gross weights and more horsepower.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller and sister companies Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC and AWI-AMI form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.
Jim Gregory
for Hartzell Propeller, James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other