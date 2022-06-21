The Make Space Storage Brand Welcomes a New Self-Storage Facility in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Make Space™ Storage - Prince Albert

Make Space Storage is pleased to announce the addition of PA U-Store-It, a self-storage facility in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Make Space Storage brand is pleased to announce the addition of PA U-Store-It to our Make Space Storage self-storage facilities located across Canada. This beautiful facility has nine self-storage buildings with a total of 262 storage units, as well as RV and Boat parking space rentals in Prince Albert, SK.

Michael Landry, General Manager of Storage Operations in Western Canada, noted, “We are excited to rebrand and add this Prince Albert storage facility to our Make Space Storage brand. We are focusing on keeping the rebranding process as smooth as possible to ensure that there are no significant disruptions in business operations and company policies.”

With the PA U-Store-it addition, the Make Space Storage brand plans to continue to provide its customers with the ability to book, request a quote, and reserve their storage unit and packing supplies online while still maintaining a warm and personal atmosphere as well as outstanding service for the community.

This newest addition marks the third location for the Make Space Storage brand in Saskatchewan. The brand’s two other storage facilities in the province are located in Regina and provide several types and sizes of self-storage units and portable storage container rental options.

About Make Space Storage

The Make Space Storage brand provides various storage and moving services such as portable storage container rentals, self-storage units and parking space rentals, and packing supplies. Some of the self-storage services that we provide include a wide range of sizes of on-site storage containers as well as heated and unheated storage lockers. We have multiple easily accessible storage facilities located in various cities in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. The Make Space Storage brand is continually growing and expanding to new communities across Canada.