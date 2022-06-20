Senate Bill 1236 Printer's Number 1777

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - An Act amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for extensive amendments to the very small meat processor Federal inspection reimbursement grant program; in agriculture and youth development, further providing for definitions and for grants; in Commonwealth Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, further providing for Commonwealth Specialty Crop Block Grant Fund; in Urban Agricultural Infrastructure Grant Program, further providing for legislative intent, for definitions, for grant program and for distribution of grant money; and, in Farm-to-School Program, further providing for findings and declarations, for grant program and for applications and review of applications.