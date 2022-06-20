Submit Release
News Search

There were 747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,761 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1236 Printer's Number 1777

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - An Act amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for extensive amendments to the very small meat processor Federal inspection reimbursement grant program; in agriculture and youth development, further providing for definitions and for grants; in Commonwealth Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, further providing for Commonwealth Specialty Crop Block Grant Fund; in Urban Agricultural Infrastructure Grant Program, further providing for legislative intent, for definitions, for grant program and for distribution of grant money; and, in Farm-to-School Program, further providing for findings and declarations, for grant program and for applications and review of applications.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1236 Printer's Number 1777

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.