Daily Session Report for Monday, June 20, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 20, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 3:15 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative John Lawrence.

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker submitted for the record the Report of the Joint State Government Commission regarding The School Bus Driver Shortage prepared pursuant to House Resolution 15 of 2021.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1849

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the House Concurrent Regulatory Review Resolution No. 1 of 2022:

 

H.C.R.R.R. 1

 

With information that the Senate has concurred in the same.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 1849

H.C.R.R.R. 1

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2680   Judiciary

HB 2681   Judiciary

HB 2682   Commerce

HB 2683   Commerce

HB 2684   Liquor Control

HB 2685   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2686   Human Services

HB 2687   Judiciary

HB 2688   Judiciary

HB 2689   Appropriations

HB 2690   Appropriations

 

HB 2696   Transportation

 

HB 2700   Finance

 

HR 212     Human Services             

 

SB 447      Finance

 

SB 617      Labor and Industry

 

SB 669      Local Government

 

SB 691      Judiciary

 

SB 771      Finance

 

SB 967      Children and Youth

 

SB 1052    Local Government

 

SB 1199    Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 629         To Appropriations

HB 2010      To Appropriations

HB 2049      To Appropriations

HB 2104      To Appropriations

HB 2115      To Appropriations

HB 2665      To Appropriations

SB 403         To Appropriations

SB 797         To Appropriations

SB 982         To Appropriations

SB 1100       To Appropriations

SB 1235       To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 1393      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2032      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2398      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2527      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2528      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2604      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2644      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2646      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1813      From Education as Amended

HB 2619      From Education as Amended

SB 1222       From Insurance as Committed

HB 2679      From Professional Licensure as Committed

SB 807         From Professional Licensure as Committed

HB 629        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

Hb 2665      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 424

HB 860

HB 1910

HB 2106

SB 251

SB 477        

SB 563        

SB 1106      

SB 1107      

SB 1108      

SB 1109      

SB 1110      

SB 1111

SB 1112      

SB 1113

SB 1114

SB 1183

SB 1186

SB 1236

HR 174

 

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 424

HB 860

HB 1910

HB 2106

HR 174

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

