Daily Session Report for Monday, June 20, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 20, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 3:15 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative John Lawrence.

Communications Received

The Speaker submitted for the record the Report of the Joint State Government Commission regarding The School Bus Driver Shortage prepared pursuant to House Resolution 15 of 2021.

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1849

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the House Concurrent Regulatory Review Resolution No. 1 of 2022:

H.C.R.R.R. 1

With information that the Senate has concurred in the same.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 1849

H.C.R.R.R. 1

Bills Referred

HB 2680 Judiciary

HB 2681 Judiciary

HB 2682 Commerce

HB 2683 Commerce

HB 2684 Liquor Control

HB 2685 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2686 Human Services

HB 2687 Judiciary

HB 2688 Judiciary

HB 2689 Appropriations

HB 2690 Appropriations

HB 2696 Transportation

HB 2700 Finance

HR 212 Human Services

SB 447 Finance

SB 617 Labor and Industry

SB 669 Local Government

SB 691 Judiciary

SB 771 Finance

SB 967 Children and Youth

SB 1052 Local Government

SB 1199 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

HB 629 To Appropriations

HB 2010 To Appropriations

HB 2049 To Appropriations

HB 2104 To Appropriations

HB 2115 To Appropriations

HB 2665 To Appropriations

SB 403 To Appropriations

SB 797 To Appropriations

SB 982 To Appropriations

SB 1100 To Appropriations

SB 1235 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1393 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2032 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2398 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2527 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2528 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2604 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2644 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2646 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1813 From Education as Amended

HB 2619 From Education as Amended

SB 1222 From Insurance as Committed

HB 2679 From Professional Licensure as Committed

SB 807 From Professional Licensure as Committed

HB 629 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

Hb 2665 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 424

HB 860

HB 1910

HB 2106

SB 251

SB 477

SB 563

SB 1106

SB 1107

SB 1108

SB 1109

SB 1110

SB 1111

SB 1112

SB 1113

SB 1114

SB 1183

SB 1186

SB 1236

HR 174

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 424

HB 860

HB 1910

HB 2106

HR 174

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.