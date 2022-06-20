Daily Session Report for Monday, June 20, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 20, 2022
Convened at 12 Noon
Adjourned at 3:15 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative John Lawrence.
Communications Received
The Speaker submitted for the record the Report of the Joint State Government Commission regarding The School Bus Driver Shortage prepared pursuant to House Resolution 15 of 2021.
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1849
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the House Concurrent Regulatory Review Resolution No. 1 of 2022:
H.C.R.R.R. 1
With information that the Senate has concurred in the same.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 1849
H.C.R.R.R. 1
Bills Referred
HB 2680 Judiciary
HB 2681 Judiciary
HB 2682 Commerce
HB 2683 Commerce
HB 2684 Liquor Control
HB 2685 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2686 Human Services
HB 2687 Judiciary
HB 2688 Judiciary
HB 2689 Appropriations
HB 2690 Appropriations
HB 2696 Transportation
HB 2700 Finance
HR 212 Human Services
SB 447 Finance
SB 617 Labor and Industry
SB 669 Local Government
SB 691 Judiciary
SB 771 Finance
SB 967 Children and Youth
SB 1052 Local Government
SB 1199 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
HB 629 To Appropriations
HB 2010 To Appropriations
HB 2049 To Appropriations
HB 2104 To Appropriations
HB 2115 To Appropriations
HB 2665 To Appropriations
SB 403 To Appropriations
SB 797 To Appropriations
SB 982 To Appropriations
SB 1100 To Appropriations
SB 1235 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 1393 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2032 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2398 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2527 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2528 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2604 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2644 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2646 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1813 From Education as Amended
HB 2619 From Education as Amended
SB 1222 From Insurance as Committed
HB 2679 From Professional Licensure as Committed
SB 807 From Professional Licensure as Committed
HB 629 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Hb 2665 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 424
HB 860
HB 1910
HB 2106
SB 251
SB 477
SB 563
SB 1106
SB 1107
SB 1108
SB 1109
SB 1110
SB 1111
SB 1112
SB 1113
SB 1114
SB 1183
SB 1186
SB 1236
HR 174
Bills and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 424
HB 860
HB 1910
HB 2106
HR 174
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.