Platypus Terminal Offers Industry-Leading Crypto Research, Education and News

Platypus Terminal Filtering Tool

The company helps their exclusive community cut through market noise and identify blockchain projects early

Our goal is to equip people with better insight and information on up-and-coming blockchain projects with significant potential.”
— Filippa Swartling, CEO of Platypus Terminal
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platypus Terminal, a community of experts in the cryptocurrency industry, connects clients with daily market news, monthly reports on top performing blockchain projects, and educational videos and quizzes to hone their skills.

The services offered by Platypus Terminal allow crypto enthusiasts and traders to get ahead of the market and efficiently identify promising blockchain projects. Platypus Terminal intends to connect and empower people globally to take advantage of cutting-edge opportunities on the blockchain network.

Platypus Terminal is comprised of the best and brightest minds in the industry, including data scientists, engineers, mathematicians, research analysts and professional traders, all in one place. The invaluable expertise the team provides can’t be found anywhere else, and has helped investors and traders improve their knowledge and skills drastically.

The standard service offering gives clients access to a daily market wrap and news articles, cutting-edge filtering tool, monthly reports that focus on top performing blockchain projects, as well as interactive educational videos with quizzes to further increase their knowledge of the industry. The premium service gives clients the VIP treatment and includes exclusive access to in-house research analysts, a dedicated account manager, events, a quarterly lunch to network, and conferences.

“Our goal is to equip people with better insight and information on up-and-coming blockchain projects with significant potential,” said Filippa Swartling, CEO of Platypus Terminal. “Our expertise and professional team eliminates the stress and time-consuming process of finding new promising projects.”

The company’s name was inspired by the animal platypus, an Australian mammal encountered by Europeans in 1798. The animal is uniquely part of three categories: duck-billed, beaver-tailed and otter-footed; they are also venomous and lay eggs. The platypus is a truly remarkable mammal; in fact, early zoologists couldn’t believe it was even real. It established a whole new category in the animal kingdom.

Similarly, cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin have had a unique journey from their inception to the vast, innovative market they have shaped. This industry that was once seen as unconventional, is viewed as a category creator because their unique attributes are often questioned, whether it’s a potential currency, commodity or digital gold.

For more information on Platypus Terminal, visit www.platypusterminal.com.
 
About Platypus Terminal

Platypus Terminal acts as a gateway to inform, educate, and provide tools, research, and resources to make some of the best pioneering projects accessible to crypto investors. The company empowers people around the world to take advantage of opportunities on the blockchain network, by researching and identifying cutting edge projects, educating, and making crypto accessible in what could be the biggest generational wealth transfers the world has ever seen. For more information, visit www.platypusterminal.com and follow along on Instagram @platypusterminal and Twitter @platypusterm.

Filippa Swartling
Platypus Terminal
+1 800-220-7885
filippa.s@platypusterminal.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

