Statement from Sidney Katz on Positive COVID-19 Test Result

MARYLAND, June 20 - For Immediate Release: Monday, June 20, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 20, 2022—Councilmember Sidney Katz issued the following statement about his positive COVID-19 test result:

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and double boosted against the virus and am only experiencing mild symptoms. I am currently isolating in accordance with CDC guidance and will continue to work remotely.

“I encourage all eligible Montgomery County residents to get fully vaccinated and boosted to best protect themselves and their loved ones against this virus.”

# # #

Release ID: 22-248
Media Contact: Lisa Mandel-Trupp 240-777-7812
