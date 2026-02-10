Council President Fani-González, Council Vice President Balcombe and Councilmember Luedtke Introduce Bill to Remove Red Tape For Farms and Agriculture

MARYLAND, October 2 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Dawn Luedtke

Council President Natali Fani-González, Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe, and Councilmember Dawn Luedtke today introduced legislation to allow Montgomery County agricultural operators to run their businesses with less interference from inconsistent and unnecessary regulations.

Agriculture remains a vital part of Montgomery County’s economy, supporting local jobs, small businesses, and the long-term sustainability of the Agricultural Reserve. Councilmembers said the legislation is designed to reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens while helping farms remain economically viable in a challenging marketplace.

Montgomery County has required some operators to meet higher, commercial permitting standards for spaces like offices used to manage their farm businesses or buildings to process agricultural products. The bill confirms that agricultural purposes include the business, administrative, and management functions of farming, as well as processing agricultural products to prepare them for market.

The bill also aligns the rules for agricultural operators in the building code with what already exists in Montgomery County’s Zoning Code, providing consistency and clarity.

“Our economy and businesses benefit from clear, consistent and context sensitive rules,” said Council President Fani-González. “The legislation smooths approvals for our farmers looking into invest in their businesses, and follows a series of regulatory streamlining initiatives led by this Council.”

“This bill provides much needed clarity to our farmers seeking to engage in these projects and gives DPS the tools they need to guide our farmers through this process,” said Council Vice President Balcombe. “The first priority of the Ag Reserve is agriculture, however, agriculture is a business, and I am happy to add my name to this legislation that will help our agricultural economy thrive.”

“This legislation is about fairness and common sense,” Councilmember Luedtke said. “Farmers and agricultural producers should not face increased permitting requirements for conducting the business of agricultural activities that are already exempt from these requirements. Fair standards help protect family farms, support local production, and strengthen our County’s economy.”

A public hearing will be held at the Council Office Building on Tuesday, March 10 at 1:30 p.m.

More information here on Bill 7-26, Buildings - Scope and Applicability - Exemptions - Buildings or Structures used exclusively for Agricultural Purposes - Amendments.

# # #