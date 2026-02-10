Council Unanimously Passes Trust Act to Protect Immigrant Communities

MARYLAND, October 2 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

From the Office of Council President Natali Fani-González

Bill signing ceremony to be scheduled for Feb. 20

The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to approve the Trust Act (Expedited Bill 35-25, County Administration - Immigrant Protections - Promoting Community Trust - Immigrant Protections Act) today, landmark legislation that ensures residents, regardless of immigration status, can safely access County services without fear or discrimination.

“As an immigrant who came to this country as a teenager and faced the threat of deportation, I know firsthand the fear many families live with,” said Council President Natali Fani-González, who spearheaded the measure. “Montgomery County is my home—a place where I’ve raised my family. Here, we believe in treating everyone with dignity, no matter where they were born, the color of their skin, who they love, or the language they speak. This bill reflects those values.”

Building on existing County policies, the Trust Act establishes strong civil rights protections by prohibiting County employees from requesting or investigating a person’s immigration status unless required by law, barring intimidation and discrimination based on perceived status, and guaranteeing that County services and opportunities are not denied because of immigration status except as required by law. It also limits the use of County resources in federal civil immigration enforcement, ensuring that staff, equipment and County facilities are not used for civil immigration actions without a valid judicial warrant or bona fide criminal law enforcement purpose.

“This legislation is urgently needed because we are facing a wanton, exclusive, cruel, and, frankly, illegal federal immigration regime that is ripping families apart without due process across the country and right here in Montgomery County,” said Fani-González.

“These measures are about transparency, safety and trust. We know from history that our County thrives when we welcome immigrants and work together to build stronger communities. Reactionary policies that push people into the shadows don’t work—and they contradict our values,” Fani-González continued.

The legislation codifies that County resources and processes promote a welcoming and inclusive community, regardless of immigration status.

“In Montgomery County, we welcome and support and respect all our residents regardless of country of birth or immigration status,” Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe said. “It is important that our laws reflect our values and the Trust Act is an important way to do so.”

“I am proud to vote in favor of the Trust Act. It is imperative that every resident in our county be able to access vital services and resources without fear or discrimination,” Councilmember Shebra Evans said. “This legislation strengthens the bonds of trust between government and the people we serve, affirming that everyone has the right to feel secure and protected in the place they call home.” “We’re standing up against the terror that ICE has sown in communities across the country because no family should have to live in fear,” said Councilmember Andrew Friedson. “With the Trust Act, we are reinforcing our longstanding values in Montgomery County of treating everyone with dignity, no matter where they were born, the color of their skin, or the language they speak.”

“I wholeheartedly stand with our immigrant community. Montgomery County is strongest when every resident feels safe and protected – regardless of immigration status. No one should have to live in fear,” said Councilmember Evan Glass. “With the passage of the Trust Act, we are pushing back against the chaos and confusion coming from the federal government. We will use every tool available to limit harmful ICE overreach and ensure our local resources are focused on protecting our neighbors.”

“As the son of a Nigerian immigrant, this is personal to me,” Councilmember Will Jawando said. “My father came to this country believing America would judge him by his character, not his birthplace. The Trust Act upholds that promise for every family in Montgomery County—whether they came from Nigeria or Nicaragua, Ethiopia or El Salvador, Ukraine or Vietnam.”

“We are witnessing an administration where cruelty is the point—families torn apart, neighbors living in fear, children terrified their parents won't come home. The Trust Act says Montgomery County will not be compliant. When they come for one of us, they come for all of us,” Jawando continued. “All in our community should be able to feel secure in reaching out and receiving County services without fear of possible repercussions,” Councilmember Sidney Katz said. “Services and benefits are provided to all residents regardless of immigration status.”



“Our community deserves safety, opportunity, and high-quality services no matter one’s immigration status. While the Federal Government attacks this basic value every day, the Trust Act reaffirms that Montgomery County is committed to what’s right and to respecting the rule of law,” Councilmember Dawn Luedtke said. “Thank you to the community members who advocated for this legislation and to Council President Natali Fani-González for her leadership.”

“We’ve lost students, parents, neighbors and friends. I’ve seen people surrounded and disappeared while walking out of McDonald’s with breakfast, and empty cars with coffee still hot,” Councilmember Kristin Mink said. “Instead of bake sales, PTAs are walking kids to school, so their parents don’t get kidnapped. So no, we will not do favors, things not required by law, for people terrorizing our community, even if they are with the federal government, and I’m glad we are codifying that in Montgomery County.”

“I proudly support this crucial legislation introduced by our Council president,” said Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles. “Immigrant families are vital to our community, enriching our County’s diverse culture. It is unacceptable that many residents live in fear due to ICE’s racial profiling and violations of their rights. This legislation unequivocally stands for the safety and fairness of all individuals accessing our services, regardless of their immigration status. I appreciate the County Executive’s partnership and leadership in signing this vital measure expeditiously.”

"As a Councilmember whose district has been terribly impacted and devastated by ICE detentions, I want to thank my colleagues and especially Council President Fani-González for her leadership on this legislation,” Councilmember Kate Stewart said. “To our community members who showed up in support of the Trust Act and who show up every day in our neighborhoods to document the horrific acts taking place and to support the families devastated by this cruelty — thank you. This Council wants our residents, especially our immigrant community, to know we are here for you. Montgomery County will not participate in immigration enforcement, and we will do all we can within our power to protect our community.”

The legislation does not change the County’s approach to criminal law enforcement. Montgomery County Police will continue to enforce all criminal laws and the State’s Attorney will retain full authority to prosecute those cases. Those who commit crimes in Montgomery County will continue to be held accountable through the justice system. Consistent with current policy, the County will continue narrowly circumscribed cooperation with federal immigration officials on cases involving serious, violent crime.

The legislation is supported by the County Executive, the Montgomery County Police Department, and a multitude of organizations that serve the community, including CASA, ACLU, 32BJ SEIU, JUFJ, and many more. A public hearing was held on Jan. 13.

A bill signing ceremony with County Executive Marc Elrich, Council President Natali Fani-González and stakeholders will be scheduled for Friday, Feb. 20.

