Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando Introduces the Anti-Algorithmic Price Fixing Act to Prohibit Price-Fixing and Collusion that Results in Higher Rents

Tuesday, February 10, 2026

On Tuesday, Feb. 10, Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando introduced a bill to prohibit price-fixing and collusion that results in higher rents for residents. The public hearing for the bill is scheduled for March 10 at 1:30 p.m. Councilmember Shebra Evans and Councilmember Kristin Mink are cosponsors.

“The cost of housing is too high for our residents,” said Councilmember Will Jawando. “We have to crack down on and prevent predatory practices that drive up the cost of rent. This legislation is about stopping price-fixing and collusion that inflates housing costs.”



The Anti-Algorithmic Price Fixing Act (Bill 8-26) would prohibit the use of algorithmic devices to establish rents or rental terms in the County; prohibit price coordination regarding rents or rental terms in the County; provide for the enforcement of the prohibitions; and generally amend the law regarding landlord-tenant relations.

The bill follows significant litigation regarding this issue at the national and state level. The U.S. Department of Justice recently settled and is settling its claims against the largest landlord in the country as well as a prominent purveyor of software used for rent-setting purposes. In 2025, Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown sued several entities for colluding through the use of a price-setting algorithm to illegally raise the rent on thousands of Maryland residents.

Numerous jurisdictions around the country are pursuing similar legislation, with Maryland Delegates Julie Palakovich Carr and Vaughn Stewart recently re-introducing similar legislation at the state level.

Councilmember Jawando stated, “When prices are artificially inflated, it is working families who pay that price. I'm thankful Maryland Attorney General Brown has taken legal action on these issues. Now it's Montgomery County's turn to stand up for our residents.”

