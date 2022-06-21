Verve Group Partners With Getty Images to Enhance Contextual Targeting
Verve Group
‘Visual Intent’ helps brands activate sports and entertainment moments across the open internet
We designed Visual Intent with a vision of helping brands in the sports and entertainment sectors facilitate strong connections between consumers and the cultural references that bind them.”CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verve Group, a global consumer-first advertising suite, in partnership with Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced the launch of Visual Intent, a new offering that allows brands to engage consumers in highly desired cultural, sports, and entertainment-focused moments across the open internet.
— Raman Sidhu, Verve Group
Verve Group is the first global data platform to directly enable advertising next to visual content from Getty Images, solidifying its position as a prominent and trusted partner in the space of visual contextual targeting.
Visual Intent combines Getty Images’ imagery and metadata with Verve Group’s Moments.AI™, the company’s next-generation contextual marketing platform. An industry first, this integration will allow marketers to target relevant, brand-safe content in real-time with advertising placed adjacent to owned visual content from Getty Images.
“Whether it be soccer and Heineken, football and Gatorade, auto racing and Mercedes or fashion and L’Oreal, brands, properties, and their passionate consumers, are naturally drawn together,” said Raman Sidhu, SVP, EMEA Sales & Global Partnerships of Verve Group. “Given Verve Group’s knowledge, scale and capacity working within the sports and entertainment sectors, we designed Visual Intent with a vision of helping brands in these arenas facilitate strong connections between consumers and the cultural references that bind them."
By leveraging Getty Images’ imagery and related metadata placed on publisher pages, brands can further target digital advertising campaigns against desired content themes and consumer categories, including sports, entertainment and current events.
“A picture has always been worth a thousand words, and now we think it can also enhance the value of a thousand ad impressions,” said Mike Zarrilli, Senior Director of Global Strategic Development at Getty Images. “Getty Images is excited to partner with Verve Group on Visual Intent, aligning Verve’s real-time ad technology with our stellar global editorial content and robust metadata. This initiative will enable marketers to further activate their brand initiatives and deepen passion-point connections with desired consumer bases, while simultaneously supporting our vital publisher partnerships.”
Creating Greater Intent to Purchase
The open internet has forced many brands to rethink single-channel sponsorship and promotions, as brands from all walks of life seek more effective ways of connecting the dots between images and targeting accuracy.
With a high level of targeting precision, brands can maximize outcomes on Moments.AI™ by reaching relevant audiences within milliseconds, and, most importantly, without the use of cookies or any identifiers. Brands can further benefit from the recency of data on the platform, giving them the ability to capture consumer attention, emotion, and intent in moments that matter the most. Having access to real-time audience data also allows for tailored targeting to achieve either branding goals to raise awareness, deliver performance goals or maximize outcomes.
Visual Intent is currently available via Moments.AI™ in the US, UK, and the rest of EMEA Interested buyers can easily activate the related segments by scheduling campaigns via their preferred demand-side platforms. Contact Verve Group here to get started today.
###
About Verve Group
Verve Group’s consumer-first advertising suite is a leader in consolidating data, demand and supply technologies to create better business outcomes for advertisers and publishers. With a privacy-first approach, Verve Group’s full-stack programmatic solutions are built for brand-safe environments. The global group is trusted by top 100 advertisers with direct connections to 4,000+ publishers and apps globally. Verve Group is part of Media and Games Invest (MGI) and has an international presence with 20+ offices worldwide. Learn more at www.verve.com.
About Getty Images
Getty Images is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 450,000 contributors and more than 300 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with over 135 million images dating back to the beginning of photography.
For company news and announcements, visit our Press Room.
Mark Naples
WIT Strategy
+1 646-265-7372
email us here