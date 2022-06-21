IADA Business Aviation Scholarship Applications Open Through Sept. 1
The IADA business aviation scholarships benefit university students seeking a career in business aviation, specifically within corporate aircraft sales, marketing, finance, legal, and insurance.”USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is accepting student applications for business aviation scholarships through Sept. 1, 2022. Grants funded by the IADA Foundation range from $1,000 to $5,000.
The IADA Foundation, a tax-exempt 501 (c) (3) public charitable organization, has arranged with 21 public and private colleges and universities to offer individual scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students seeking further education leading to professions within the business aviation industry.
“The IADA business aviation scholarship program benefits university students seeking a career in business aviation, specifically within corporate aircraft sales, marketing, finance, legal, and insurance disciplines,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “Students can apply online.”
Those interested in applying can find the application at www.IADA.aero. Participating schools have been assigned a keycode specific to their college or university. Applicants must obtain the code from their school’s financial aid office to access the application.
Students can use the code to login to www.IADA.aero, complete the online application, upload transcripts and submit an essay about their passion, interests or inspiration for aviation. Applicants are selected based on a points system, with the highest-ranking students across multiple schools awarded scholarships.
Scholarship Qualifications
This award is available to full-time, undergraduate (freshman through senior) students (taking a minimum of 12 credit hours per semester), as well as graduate students. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 grade scale (high school GPA for freshman applicants).
The IADA board approves scholarships and advises selected applicants through their university’s financial aid office no later than Nov. 30.
Participating schools include:
Auburn University
Broward College
Charleston Southern University
Colorado Northwestern Community College
Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
Florida Institute of Technology (Florida Tech)
Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech)
Indiana State University
Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology
Louisiana Tech University
Metropolitan State University of Denver
Middle Georgia State University
Middle Tennessee State University
Oklahoma State University
Purdue University
Saint Louis University, Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology
University of Nebraska Omaha
University of North Dakota, John D, Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences
University of Oklahoma
University of North Texas – Denton
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
If a student in an aviation program does not see their school listed, they should ask the school’s financial aid office to contact IADA Managing Director Erika Ingle at 866-284-4744.
About the International Aircraft Dealer Association
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers lofty standards of ethical business practices and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace. For more info go to www.iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
A popular product of IADA is AircraftExchange, the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an accredited dealer. To earn accreditation, IADA dealers must meet our accreditation standards, receive sponsorship from current IADA-Accredited Aircraft Dealers and undergo a formal review process. IADA-Accredited Aircraft Dealers agree to adhere to a strict code of ethics that ensures fully transparent transactions between IADA dealers and aircraft buyers.
The AircraftExchange search portal enables organizations to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, aircraft class, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for some of the most popular aircraft manufacturers, including Embraer, Cessna, Bombardier, and Gulfstream jets. For more info about AircraftExchange, go to www.AircraftExchange.com.
