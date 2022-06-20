Bboy Battle for Ukraine Fundraiser at Tribeca PAC in NYC
100% of the event’s profit will be donated to the Ukraine Red CrossNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creator of the Bboy sport and founder of World Bboy Battle (WBB) sports and entertainment firm, Frankie “Sirswift” Hernandez, brings the biggest professional sports competition for Breakers back to the Tribeca Performing Arts Center in NYC on Saturday, August 27th 2022, at 7:00 PM, and will donate 100% of the profits to the Ukraine Red Cross in support of their humanitarian relief effort.
Every year, the world’s elite gladiators of Breaking travel from around the globe to the WBB championships to compete for the Bboy Sports World Title. Representing their countries, nationalities, states and cities, they compete against each other in high-intensity, highly-skilled one-on-one battles or matchups in Footwork, Powermove and Freestyle where their performances are judged and scored under the Pro Breaking League sports regulated scoring system.
Bboy Battle for Ukraine is the 5th annual Bboy Sports World Championship organized by WBB since they introduced the pro extreme Breakdancing sport to the world back in 2015. The event will see new UFC-Styled matchups, a trailblazer in the sport of Breaking, showcasing the true warrior competitiveness of Bboy sports battles, and make it even easier for anyone to follow. Top-ranking Bboys from World Bboy Battle and Red Bull BC One make up the championship line up, including Karam Singh (Kid Karam), the first U.K. Bboy to become an official Nike sponsored athlete.
WBB is the first of its kind to create an infrastructure designed to portray Breaking for what it truly is—a high intensity sport. These innovations by Hernandez test the Breaking skills of elite athletes, make it easier for everyone to judge, understand and follow.
• The Competition Format – Individual Breaking rounds in Footwork, Powermove and Freestyle makes it easier to judge and compare performances and skills.
• Scoring System – 100-point scoring system based on 10 elements fundamental to Breaking: execution, form, degree of difficulty, musicality, strength, speed, flexibility, balance, creativity and stamina.
• UFC-style matchups or battles.
• Tale of the Tape.
• Play-by-play (move-by-move) sports announcing during their sportscasts.
“My wife is Ukrainian and her family had to flee Ukraine to escape the violence from Russia’s invasion. Millions of families are displaced and need food, water, medical supplies, shelter, and safety. To help out any we can, we’re donating 100% of the event’s profits to the Ukraine Red Cross and supporting their humanitarian crisis relief efforts.” Hernandez said.
With Breaking now an Olympic sport set to premiere at the Paris 2024 Games, this is one Bboy sports tournament you don’t want to miss. Tickets start at $69 and are on sale now at the Tribeca PAC Online Box Office.
For more event info, please visit: bboybattleforukraine.com
Frank Hernandez
World Bboy Battle Inc.
+1 917-858-5600
hernandez@worldbboybattle.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Show Reel