IPIM Provides Limited Investment Residency Application Service

MACAU, June 20 - The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute will suspend most of the public services from 20 to 21 June. During this period, limited investment residency application service will be available. 

For enquiry, please call the hotlines during office hours +853 2871 0300 (general services), +853 2871 2055 (investment residency services), +853 6210 6655(convention & exhibition services) or email to ipim@ipim.gov.mo. For the latest information, please visit http://www.ipim.gov.mo/ or follow “IPIM_MACAU” on WeChat.

