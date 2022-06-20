NAT stations detecting positive samples and respective sampling time announced

MACAU, June 20 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that as of 11:00 on 20 June, the present citywide nucleic acid testing programme has detected six preliminary positive cases in the 10-in-1 mixed samples, and re-testing is being carried out on single-sample basis.



The samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:

Kiang Wu Hospital: around 12:00 on 19 June;

Venetian: around 12:30 on 19 June;

Mong-Ha Sports Centre: around 16:40 on 19 June;

Dom Bosco (Yuet Wah) Primary School: around 18:00 on 19 June;

Academy of Public Security Forces: around 19:25 on 19 June

Macau Workers’ Children School (Kindergarten Section): around 03:00 on 20 June

The Centre says that sampling in the above NAT stations have been performed in strict compliance with the anti-epidemic guidelines. At present, all the stations have been cleaned and disinfected and remain in operation. Citizens who went to get tested at the above locations and times need not worry, but should manage their own health properly, conduct rapid antigen self-test once within two days following their sampling and upload the test result to the designated platform. If feeling unwell, visit the emergency service of hospital for medical attention. For more information on rapid antigen self-test, please refer to the dedicated website: https://www.ssm.gov.mo/apps1/covidagtest/ch.aspx#clg21988

The Centre appeals to the public to keep to their NAT appointment without arriving at the NAT station too early, which may lead to overcrowding and increase the risk of disease transmission. Meanwhile, the public is urged to observe personal protection and not to go out unless necessary.