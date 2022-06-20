Visitor arrivals for May 2022

MACAU, June 20 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals totalled 600,748 in May 2022, a decline of 30.6% year-on-year and a drop of 1.0% month-on-month. Numbers of same-day visitors (358,920) and overnight visitors (241,828) decreased by 8.5% and 49.0% year-on-year respectively. The average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.7 day year-on-year to 0.9 day; the duration for overnight visitors (2.1 days) went down by 0.8 day, whereas that for same-day visitors (0.1 day) remained unchanged.

As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China declined by 32.3% year-on-year to 538,458, with 176,171 of them travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme. Visitors from the nine cities in the Pearl River Delta in the Greater Bay Area totalled 404,141, of whom 55.0% came from Zhuhai. Besides, there were 56,670 visitors from Hong Kong and 5,497 from Taiwan.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land dropped by 24.9% year-on-year to 574,289 in May; among them, 78.6% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (451,440) and 13.3% came via the Hengqin port (76,167). Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by sea and by air totalled 22,482 and 3,977 respectively.

In the first five months of 2022, number of visitor arrivals went down by 9.3% year-on-year to 3,084,436. Overnight visitors (1,103,491) fell by 40.1% year-on-year, while same-day visitors (1,980,945) rose by 27.3%. The average length of stay of visitors decreased by 0.5 day year-on-year to 1.2 days, with that of same-day visitors (0.1 day) remaining unchanged whereas that of overnight visitors (3.2 days) rising by 0.3 day.