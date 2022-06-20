Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,653 in the last 365 days.

Visitor arrivals for May 2022

MACAU, June 20 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals totalled 600,748 in May 2022, a decline of 30.6% year-on-year and a drop of 1.0% month-on-month. Numbers of same-day visitors (358,920) and overnight visitors (241,828) decreased by 8.5% and 49.0% year-on-year respectively. The average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.7 day year-on-year to 0.9 day; the duration for overnight visitors (2.1 days) went down by 0.8 day, whereas that for same-day visitors (0.1 day) remained unchanged.

As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China declined by 32.3% year-on-year to 538,458, with 176,171 of them travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme. Visitors from the nine cities in the Pearl River Delta in the Greater Bay Area totalled 404,141, of whom 55.0% came from Zhuhai. Besides, there were 56,670 visitors from Hong Kong and 5,497 from Taiwan.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land dropped by 24.9%   year-on-year to 574,289 in May; among them, 78.6% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (451,440) and 13.3% came via the Hengqin port (76,167). Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by sea and by air totalled 22,482 and 3,977 respectively.

In the first five months of 2022, number of visitor arrivals went down by 9.3% year-on-year to 3,084,436. Overnight visitors (1,103,491) fell by 40.1% year-on-year, while same-day visitors (1,980,945) rose by 27.3%. The average length of stay of visitors decreased by 0.5 day year-on-year to 1.2 days, with that of same-day visitors (0.1 day) remaining unchanged whereas that of overnight visitors (3.2 days) rising by 0.3 day.

You just read:

Visitor arrivals for May 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.