Songistry Inc. to Host Live Corporate Webinar on June 23rd at 11:00am ET

Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about Songistry’s MDIIO Platform and AI-powered hyprAUDIO music licensing search engine.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Songistry Inc. today announces that the Company’s Founder & CEO, Justin Gray, will be presenting Songistry’s story, while sharing our most recent Investor Presentation. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Time: 11:00am ET

Register: Webinar Registration

Justin Gray, CEO, will provide a corporate overview via live presentation followed by live Q&A. Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about Songistry’s MDIIO Platform and AI-powered hyprAUDIO music licensing search engine.

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form or by email at: songistry@rbmilestone.com.

About Songistry:

Songistry Inc. is an AI powered data driven music technology company aimed at providing the best in class virtual and online tools for the entire music industry through its suite of services. Songistry products include: MDIIO (pronounced MID-ee_oh), MDIIO/U, MDXO, and the recently released licensing engine hyprAUDIO. hyprAUDIO is the first of its kind AI powered search engine exclusively designed to connect buyers and sellers of music for the express intent of facilitating music discovery, licensing and monetization of music for tv/ film, advertising and gaming. Songistry is currently supporting music creators and libraries globally with approximately 100k ready to license copyrights.

Media Contact

Ryan Maule

VP, Strategy & Operations

rmaule@mdiio.com

Investor Relations - United States

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director

RBMG - RB Milestone Group LLC

New York, NY & Stamford, CT

songistry@rbmilestone.com | www.rbmilestone.com

