Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) Launches New Website
ACQ’s new website, autismcommission.org, to provide helpful information regarding the accreditation organization's services and related educational activities
The new website will serve as a communication hub to learn more about ACQ’s accreditation program and educational activities,” notes Eileen Mendes, Vice Chair of ACQ’s Standards Committee.”LOUISVILLE, KY, US, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) has launched a new website, autismcommission.org. The website will offer an array of updates related to ACQ’s new accreditation program for applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals with autism.
“The new website will serve as a communication hub for stakeholders to learn more about ACQ’s accreditation program and educational activities,” notes Eileen Mendes, Vice Chair of ACQ’s Standards Committee. “In addition, the site will offer key information about ACQ’s governance and operations to ensure transparency.”
New information will be added to the website over the next few months. In the meantime, visitors are encouraged to sign up for ACQ’s mailing list found on the new website.
About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) (autismcommission.org)
The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit, mission-driven, accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.
