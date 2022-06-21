Mellitah Oil & Gas B.V. Selects Antea Asset Integrity Management Software Suite for Onshore and Offshore Assets

Global Provider of Asset Integrity Software for process plants in Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, and Power Industries

With Risk Based Inspection (RBI), Pipeline Integrity Management (PIM), and Inspection Data Management Software (IDMS) for Mechanical Integrity

PADOVA, ITALY, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mellitah Oil & Gas B.V., Libyan Branch, which manages several onshore and offshore fields and a network of onshore pipelines, has selected Antea’s asset integrity management (AIM) software with risk based inspection (RBI), pipeline integrity management (PIM), and inspection data management system (IDMS) to ensure the mechanical integrity of its assets.

As the biggest oil company in Libya producing 600,000 equivalent barrels per day of crude oil, natural gas, and condensed gas, Melllitah Oil & Gas depends on robust and proven platforms to protect their asset integrity and lifecycles. Antea was selected due to the extensive features of its software solutions, their technical expertise in this sector, and their exceptionally competitive pricing. Additionally, Antea was preferred due to its outstanding reputation and long, proven relationships with other companies in the region.

This announcement is in keeping with the continued expansion of Antea worldwide, and this presence in Libya makes it possible to deliver products, expertise and customer support locally to the region. Operators can expect better optimization of their communication processes, remote management processes, risk evaluations and assessments, and inspection data management while improving proactive maintenance and reliability at their facilities.

To learn more about Antea’s AIM, IDMS, PIM, and RBI software or vast array of data management services, visit www.antea.tech.

About Antea

Antea specializes in highly flexible RBI-driven asset integrity management software solutions with 3D digital twin integration. Since 1989, Antea has supplied services with highly flexible software to ensure that businesses are equipped with the most advanced technologies. The company’s philosophy is built around delivering a sustainable database at the forefront of digital innovation in an economically feasible way. Protecting clients’ investments is paramount.

