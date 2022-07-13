Element Finance CEO, John Gallagher, Named Among the Top 25 FinTech CEOs of 2022
Texas-based lender earns recognition by Technology Innovators Magazine
I’m humbled to be recognized alongside so many other great CEOs. I look forward to working with my team to meet the needs of founders and help them grow their businesses without dilution.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Element Finance, a boutique growth finance company that invests in and lends to SaaS and recurring revenue companies, today announced its CEO and Partner, John Gallagher, is included among Technology Innovator Magazines’ Top 25 FinTech CEOS of 2022. This list identifies outstanding achievements, game-changing innovation, and stellar performance of experts and leaders throughout the financial technology industry.
“At Element Finance, we focus on helping SaaS founders overcome challenges. We combine the passion and know-how to guide founders on their funding journey to decide which types of investments and what level of risk is best for growing their business and preserving their interest, “ said John Gallagher of Element Finance.” “Fintech is such an exciting space. With the rise of super-apps and the contactless revolution to the growth of digital banks, the landscape is vastly different, and many companies are bolstering innovation and growth in powerful ways. I’m humbled to be recognized alongside so many other great CEOs. I look forward to working with my team to meet the needs of founders and help them grow their business without dilution.”
Technology Innovators is dedicated to working around the clock to shine a spotlight on top C-level executives and experts across industries worldwide. The Top 25 FinTech CEOs are selected based on a detailed evaluation of each CEO’s career to date, measuring the magnitude of impact on the financial technology industry, demonstrated leadership achievements, organizational strength, and company growth, among other factors.
All Technology Innovators awards are carefully tailored to provide a detailed and in-depth analysis of the very best and most inspiring leaders from each market, industry, sector, and region of our customer experience teams.
About Element Finance
Founded in 2019, Element Finance is a growth finance lender offering capital-efficient, flexible solutions to fast-growing companies with a recurring-revenue business model.
We help companies bridge the funding gap through fixed-rate term and revenue-based finance loans and venture-debt term loan solutions. Learn more about our straightforward finance options with no hidden terms and conditions, warrants, or dilution at www.ElementFinance.com .
Jamie Short
Element Finance
+1 210-544-5409
email us here