Element Finance releases SaaS Finance Report – How to Plan and Prosper in 2023

Complimentary insights for SaaS companies Now Available for Download

For SaaS businesses, a recession is when the rubber meets the road. Our objective is to share insight and recommendations on how companies can stay relevant and have the best chance for success.”
— John Gallagher, Partner, Element Finance
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Element Finance has released a white paper providing unique insights on the topic of how SaaS companies can plan and prosper in the New Year, despite the various abnormalities in the macro economy and the unpredictability of the future – a hot topic of conversation and a high area of concern for many founders and CEOs.

To help SaaS companies prepare for the worst, bolster their cash balance, and extend their runway, Element Finance is offering complimentary downloads of the SaaS Finance Report – How to Plan to Prosper in 2023.

“Let’s face it. Booming economic times are great, but they never last forever. In 2022, we have seen stocks plunge, and many tech companies announce layoffs or hiring freezes. While it hasn’t felt like the apocalypse, looking towards 2023, there’s a definite chill in the air,” said John Gallagher, Element Finance Partner. “If you’re running a growing SaaS business, a recession is when the rubber meets the road. Our objective is to share our team’s insight and recommendations on how companies can stay relevant and have the best chance for success, even if dark economic clouds linger."

Some of the white paper highlights:
-Current snapshot on the state of finance
-Five potential scenarios in 2023 which could impact the economy and the funding environment for SaaS companies
-Real-world recommendations and insights on strategy, funding, managing your cash runway, pricing models, mergers, acquisitions, and more

In summary, the white paper stresses that there is no one=size fits all roadmap for surviving and thriving during a recession and that recessions can be a good time for companies to refocus or build on a solid foundation of fundamentals and can ensure continued success if leaders can adapt their thinking and their business.

Jamie Short
Element Finance
+ 12104870302
email us here

