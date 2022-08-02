Element Finance Partners with FundStory to Provide SaaS Companies Non-Dilutive Capital
Texas-based lender partners with industry leader to help finance teams grow and scale their companies.
We are pleased to partner with FundStory and work together to help SaaS companies secure the needed funding to grow their business.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Element Finance, a boutique growth finance company that invests in and lends to SaaS and recurring revenue companies, today announced its partnership with FundStory.
FundStory is a platform that streamlines the process of accessing and managing non-dilutive capital.
With FundStory, finance teams can evaluate and improve their risk profile, automate funding applications, and analyze their cost of capital in real-time.
“FundStory’s platform dramatically simplifies the search for finance options for start-ups and SaaS founders that seek to preserve equity. The intuitive platform helps solve the challenge of how to find the right non-dilutive capital partner for their growth needs,” said John Gallagher, Partner Element Finance. “We are pleased to partner with FundStory and work together to help SaaS companies secure the needed funding to grow their business.”
Partnering with FundStory enables Element Finance to significantly expand its reach and help provide growth finance to more SaaS companies with no hidden terms and conditions, warrants, or dilution.
“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Element Finance to provide growth finance to more SaaS companies,” said Bobby Gilbert, Founder, and CEO of FundStory. “Element Finance supports our SaaS clients with no hidden terms and conditions, warrants, or dilution. We are looking forward to building long-term partnerships for our clients.”
About Element Finance
Founded in 2019, Element Finance is a growth finance lender offering capital-efficient, flexible solutions to fast-growing companies with a recurring-revenue business model.
We help companies bridge the funding gap through fixed-rate term and revenue-based finance loans and venture-debt term loan solutions. Learn more about our straightforward finance options with no hidden terms and conditions, warrants, or dilution at https://www.elementfinance.com/.
About FundStory
