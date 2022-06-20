Chip Seal and Fog Seal Projects Scheduled to Begin in Huron Area

For Immediate Release: Friday, June 17, 2022

Contact: Lane Goldsmith, Huron Area Engineering Supervisor, 605-353-7140

HURON, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says crews will begin chip seal and fog seal projects on several highways in the Huron Area beginning Monday, June 20, 2022.

Weather dependent, the contractor will move from one project to the next in the scheduled following order, with fog seal applications to follow behind the completed chip seals:

S.D. Highway 25 – Project begins at the U.S. Highway 212 junction and heads south for 10.5 miles. The chip seal will begin on Monday, June 20, 2022, and take approximately two days to complete.

U.S. Highway 14 – Project begins in Arlington and heads west for eight and one quarter miles. The project is anticipated to take two days to complete on this route.

S.D. Highway 37 – Project begins at the S.D. Highway 28 junction and heads south for 12.2 miles. The project is anticipated to take two days to complete on this route.

U.S. Highway 14 East and West – Project begins in Huron and heads three and three quarters of a mile to the end of the divided highway. Service roads adjacent to Highway 14 in Huron will also be completed as part of this project. The project is anticipated to take two days to complete on this route.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the posted speed limit if it is less than 40 mph, during this time frame. The permanent pavement markings are scheduled to be applied within two weeks of completion of the chip and fog seal projects.

Asphalt Surface Technologies Corporation from St. Cloud, Minnesota, is the prime contractor on the $1.3 million project.

