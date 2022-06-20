Latest range of Sisu Luxury Vinyl Dry-Back Tiles are now the most sustainable LVT on the market
With the global push for sustainability, EnviroBuild, the UK's leading builders' merchant for sustainable building materials is encouraging the flooring and construction industry to swap to a more environmentally-friendly luxury vinyl tile.
EnviroBuild are proud to announce that their latest range of Sisu Luxury Vinyl Dry-Back Tiles are now the most sustainable LVT on the market in terms of Global Warming Potential and have been designed and manufactured using fully sustainable wind energy.
EnviroBuild have undertaken a full cradle to grave lifecycle analysis (LCA) of the Sisu LVT flooring and compared it to the published results of their key competitors (Interface, Karndean, Polyflor, Forbo and Amtico). There are many outputs given on an LCA, but one of the most important is the Global Warming Potential (GWP) which is defined in kg CO2e/m2. This is the total greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere across the lifecycle of the product and is given in kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e) per square metre of the product, which therefore includes all the greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide, methane and CFCs.
Envirobuild achieved this impressive milestone primarily through quality, recycled material and energy mix used in manufacture. Sisu is made using100 % recycled PVC that would otherwise go to landfill, therefore accounting for 12-23% of the total product being truly recycled (rather than post industrial waste offcuts). This is more than any other manufacturer we compared to.
EnviroBuild has a strong track record for sustainable manufacturing practices, with previous successful efforts including a lowered carbon footprint of their Hyperion composite decking by using 100% renewable energy in its manufacture. Their latest environmental push mirrors this success by transforming their manufacturing process for Sisu LVT by employing 100% renewable wind energy.
These changes towards a more sustainable process are particularly noteworthy because of the industry that EnviroBuild inhabits. The construction industry is notorious for a slow uptake in sustainable efforts, but EnviroBuild is at the forefront of sustainable development and manufacturing practices. With any hope, this will encourage others in the industry - from builders to developers - to make the right choice about sustainable practices and products.
Dr Aidan Bell, the spokesperson for EnviroBuild, is happy with the results and said: “We’re always looking to bring in more sustainable practices in our work at EnviroBuild, and our latest changes to Sisu LVT production is just the start. We’re working towards a totally carbon neutral workplace in the near future by looking into all the possible channels to employ sustainable and renewable practices throughout our products and supply chains.”
Although these changes are causing a dramatic impact on things like carbon emissions for the company, EnviroBuild is confident that its products are still as good as ever. That way, the only thing left for customers to do is make the right choices when it comes to purchasing ethically and sustainably by choosing EnviroBuild products.
EnviroBuild doesn’t intend to stop with its sustainable Sisu LVT offerings, though. Moving forward, the company intends to focus on using life cycle analyses much more frequently to find other key areas where sustainability can be improved. They are investing heavily in environmental insights and data analysis to find the right areas to improve upon and ultimately lower their carbon footprint in a way that makes a lasting impact on the industry.
Other areas that the company is looking to improve their environmental efforts include minimising recycled content found in its products and pushing toward more renewables, making it clear that EnviroBuild is committed to meeting the Environmental Pledge and Net Zero Strategy.
EnviroBuild is one of the UK’s top builders merchants with a heavy focus on sustainable building materials and supplies. They bring in the latest technological innovations and sustainability practices to create high-quality, professionally engineered products that are eco-friendly and designed to last. With a team of highly skilled and qualified experts on their team, EnviroBuild is leading the way in sustainability efforts and practices in the construction industry.
To learn more about EnviroBuild or to browse their collection of products, including Sisu LVT, take a look at their website www.envirobuild.com, or for more specifics on the methodology we used can be found here https://www.envirobuild.com/blogs/articles/sisu-lvt-vs-competitors
