SKNfluence launches clinic on Harley Street
The founder of the revolutionary facial transformation methodology ‘SKNfluence’, Georgina East, announces new clinic on 1 Harley Street, London.
SWINDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 22, 2023
The founder of the revolutionary facial transformation methodology ‘SKNfluence’, Georgina East, is delighted to announce the opening of a brand-new clinic on 1 Harley Street, London. The addition of a dedicated state-of-the-art facility will allow Georgina to work closely and build a more personal relationship with her client base. In this way she hopes to help her clients achieve clinical improvements in skin tone, texture and laxity, seeing immediately visible results as well as progressive improvement in skin quality for a considerable amount of time afterwards.
SKNfluence promotes a long-term solution to change the health of clients’ skin by encouraging better skin from within. The methodology will be using techniques like diamond tip microdermabrasion, microneedling, oxygen therapy, LED light therapy and NeoGen Plasma to help women look fresher, younger and healthier. SKNfluence is a straightforward choice for anyone who is looking to transform their skin without the pain, cost and ethical considerations surrounding more invasive surgical techniques.
Over the course of 3, 6 or 9 months depending on the current condition of the skin, Georgina will work closely with the client to help them achieve their ultimate skin care goals. A high-tech skin analysis machine is used to monitor various aspects of the skin, from hydration levels to elasticity. From this data Georgina will use her expertise to curate a treatment plan tailored to the client’s specific needs.
NeoGen Plasma is the latest of the skincare innovations utilised by SKNfluence. It involves pulsing nitrogen plasma at an area of the skin which causes it to tighten and regenerate skin to dramatically reduce wrinkles, all while also having antimicrobial effects.
SKNfluence has already managed incredible results for many clients. One client had her skin hydration levels double and skin elasticity increase by 89% for a visibly striking outcome (see image below). More examples of SKNfluence’s life-changing results can be found here.
Georgina is excited to expand her outreach and boost the confidence of many more women from the Harley Street clinic. She said:
“I cannot wait to help more women with their confidence and self-belief with better skin and lasting results. I’m excited to see where the future of SKNfluence lies and hope to reach even greater milestones for my business.”
Georgina has been in the beauty industry for 20 years, working her way up from a job in a spa to owning her own wellness centre. In 2015, Georgina opened Grafton Spa and Wellness Ltd; it has gone on to win multiple awards including the Muddy Stilettos Awards 3 years in succession (for best spa in Northamptonshire) as well as winning best spa in the UK at the 2023 Prestige Awards. Her vast industry knowledge and experience has no doubt helped in her development of SKNfluence and its success so far.
The website to SKNfluence can be found by clicking here. To find out more about Georgina’s services, you can contact her on LinkedIn and Instagram.
