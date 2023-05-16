EnviroBuild decking to feature at the 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show
“I’m very proud that our Explorer Decking has been chosen by Lynne for her garden design at the upcoming RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2023.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EnviroBuild decking to feature at the 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show
— Dr Aidan Bell, Founder, EnviroBuild
Award-winning garden designer Lynne Lambourne will make use of EnviroBuild’s Explorer decking in her design for garden tools manufacturer Gardena’s display at the 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Due to take place between the 23rd and 27th of May, this year’s edition of the Chelsea Flower Show will be the first time EnviroBuild’s products will be featured at the prestigious show.
Lynne will be featuring products and creations from brands working towards a kinder economy, and are providing innovative products and solutions to help us all transition our way to a more sustainable way of living. EnviroBuild is certainly one such brand.
Lynne is excited to be working with EnviroBuild on her latest project. She said:
“It is an incredible privilege to be able to use EnviroBuild’s latest products in my upcoming design with Gardena. Not only is their Explorer decking very sleek and beautiful, it is also environmentally friendly and sustainable, something that we should all strive to use.”
The Hyperion Explorer Composite Decking is renowned for its realistic wood look and wood-grain texture. However, the decking utilises the latest technologies and material innovations to go far beyond being pleasing to the eye. Manufactured almost entirely from recycled materials (~90%), Hyperion Explorer Composite Decking has a 64% reduced global warming potential in comparison to traditional timber decking. With a low-maintenance anti-slip surface, this decking solution is protected from stains and scratches, saving money and time in the long-run compared to wood products. It also benefits from a 10-year commercial limited warranty (15-year residential) for added piece of mind.
The spokesperson for EnviroBuild, Dr Aidan Bell, is looking forward to seeing the decking at the Chelsea Flower Show. He said:
“I’m very proud to hear that our Explorer Decking has been chosen by Lynne for her garden design at the upcoming Chelsea Flower Show. Hopefully many visitors notice the merits of our products and consider a more sustainable and eco-friendly design for their own gardens.”
Lynne’s garden design will feature prominent use of green edible plants and white furniture. The Silver Birch Hyperion Explorer Composite Decking will compliment the colour of the furniture and give a sophisticated feel to the garden, a great contrast to the usage of recycled and upcycled materials in the design. The centerpiece of the garden, a beautiful pergola providing shelter from the elements, will be made from salvaged white windows.
With numerous awards and accolades to its name, EnviroBuild is a building materials store you can trust to get the job done. Their products have had a huge positive impact on the environment; its Sisu Luxury Vinyl Dry-Back Tiles are the most sustainable LVT on the market, and was recently voted for “Product Innovation of the Year” at the 2022 London Construction Awards. In 2018, EnviroBuild was the recipient of two major awards: the Ethical and Green Business of the Year at the Federation of Small Business London Awards and Golden Apple Award for Environmental Best Practice within the Building & Construction, Innovation category at the International Green Apple Environment Awards. 2021 saw EnviroBuild win the Green Circular Economy Business of the Year at the West London Business Awards.
Envirobuild are offering free sample packs for the Hyperion Explorer Composite Decking in all available colours. To order yours, click here. To learn more about EnviroBuild or to browse their collection of products, take a look at their website www.envirobuild.com. To receive a free same-day quotation and expert advice on installation, contact the company by following this link: https://www.envirobuild.com/pages/get-in-touch. For more information on the 2023 RHS Chelsea Flower Show, click here.
