Wozair Limited first UK business to attain F4OR, F4N and APQP4Wind

Wozair Ltd. is delighted to announce that they have attained Fit For Offshore Renewables (F4OR) accreditation as well as Advanced Planning Quality For Wind (APQP4Wind) status. Along with Fit For Nuclear (F4N), this makes Wozair Ltd. the first and only company specialized in HVAC to be awarded all three accreditations. Both services will enable the HVAC manufacturer to expand its offshore renewable energy sector and maximise opportunity for the UK supply chain, both domestically and globally.
The latest accreditation further proves Wozair’s commitment to providing products and services to the highest industry standards to the offshore renewables market. In 2021, the company was awarded Fit For Nuclear (F4N) status, a unique service to help UK manufacturing companies measure their operations against the standards required to supply the nuclear industry. Wozair Ltd. is now the only UK business to have received both F4N and F4OR accreditation.
F4OR is offered by ORE Catapult, the UK's leading Technology Innovation and Research Centre for Offshore Renewable Energy. The programme has been developed with input from the offshore renewable energy industry. Wozair Ltd. went through a proven process spanning 15 months to build their sector specific capability and make improvements to the overall running of the business, demanding commitment, and drive from the senior management team. Only 50 companies in the United Kingdom have achieved F4OR status, demonstrating how difficult it is to receive the accreditation.
Yvan Lavaux, Group Sales Director at Wozair, is proud to have achieved such a prestigious and sought after status. He said:
“We are immensely proud to have achieved F4OR accreditation and to become the 50th company granted F4OR status. Following the success we had with the F4N programme we were keen to expand our opportunities in the Offshore Renewables. As a result of the engagement with the F4OR programme over the last 15 months, through Sector Specific webinars conducted by Opergy and Catapult, we have gained knowledge and a greater insight into the Offshore Renewables market and an introduction to cohort members. We were supported on our journey by teams of people who were ready and able to answer any questions we had with both the Sector Specific and Business Specific programmes. Moving forward the F4OR status together with our other achievements will improve our business opportunities.”
Along with F4OR, Wozair Ltd. also recently attained APQP4Wind status. Recognised throughout Europe, APQP4Wind is a common Advanced Product Quality Planning method for the global wind industry that helps companies reduce risk and lower the costs of poor quality. This will further enhance the business’ quality control and produce HVAC equipment at a very high standard. With just 120 company members, Wozair Ltd. newest accreditation will help expand their outreach beyond UK borders.
Originally founded in 1986 as Waterloo Air Technology, Wozair Ltd has expanded from the UK to have offices and factories across the globe, including Singapore, Houston, and Dubai. It has an extensive product catalogue of HVAC equipment, ranging from fire dampers to blast protection, with Air Handling Units to refrigeration package. This puts it in a capable position of meeting customer requirements in a variety of expanding sectors and environments. The latest news comes during a period of rapid business expansion for Wozair, which acquired HVAC specialist company North Sea Ventilation and Air Conditioning Limited (NSV & AC) earlier this year and moved into a brand new facility at the Swift Valley Industrial Estate in the Golden Triangle. The company hopes that the F4OR and APQP4Wind accreditation will help in their goal of supplying HVAC equipment all over the world in the years to come.
In the wind energy sector, the Wozair group supplies specialist and dedicated products for wind turbines and substations globally. These include a full range of HVAC solutions, with dampers and air intakes, AHU, refrigeration package and Fan Coils units. This has been delivered on projects such as Moray East & Moray West Offshore Wind Farms for example. To find out more about Wozair, or if you have any queries, contact is possible through the website.
To find out more information on F4OR, please visit ORE Catapult’s website. To learn more about APQP4Wind, please visit their website.
