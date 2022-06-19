Number of people waiting at every nucleic acid testing station (Updated as of 17:00 on 19 June)

MACAU, June 19 - The Citywide nucleic acid testing is taking place. As of 17:00 on 19 June, the number of people waiting at the nucleic acid testing station as follows:

Categories of testing stations:

A: Special care sampling stations (walk-in service is available)

B: General public sampling stations (prior booking is required,Result not displayed in the Health Code and paper report can not be provided)

Sno Location Oropharyngeal swab sampling point Nasopharyngeal swab sampling point Waiting No. Waiting time A01 Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao 3 2 164 33 mins A02 Instituto Salesiano da Imaculada Conceição 2 2 105 26 mins A03 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 3st floor 4 1 45 9 mins A04 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion - Pavilion A 2 2 15 4 mins A05 Escola dos Moradores de Macau 3 3 94 16 mins A06 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium, Table Tennis Room 2 2 100 25 mins A07 Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van 2 2 110 28 mins B01 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 4 2 190 32 mins B02 Community Activities Centre in Ilha Verde Building 2 1 140 47 mins B03 Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying 2 2 210 53 mins B04 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium 5 4 470 52 mins B05 Keang Peng School - Secondary Section 4 5 630 70 mins B06 Indoor Sports Facilities at the Luso-Chinese Technical and Vocational Middle School 6 2 290 36 mins B07 Healthy Life Education Centre 5 3 455 57 mins B08 Dom Bosco College (Yuet Wah) 5 5 540 54 mins B09 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 1st floor 6 2 200 25 mins B10 Kwong Tai Middle School 3 2 700 140 mins B11 Kindergarten of Lou Hau School 3 2 400 80 mins B12 Women’ s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building 4 3 140 20 mins B13 Patane Activity Centre 4 3 280 40 mins B14 Pui Ching Middle School 5 3 530 66 mins B15 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Pavilion A 6 4 150 15 mins B16 Macau Polytechnic Institute’s Lam Kan Exhibition Gallery 6 3 200 22 mins B17 Macau Cultural Centre 7 6 250 19 mins B18 Mateus Ricci College 3 2 245 49 mins B19 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (2) 2 1 310 103 mins B20 Escola Catolica Estrela do Mar 3 2 290 58 mins B21 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium - Indoor Pavilion 4 3 530 76 mins B22 Carmo Auditorium 3 1 166 42 mins B23 Pac On Ferry Terminal 5 5 250 25 mins B24 Parenting Education Centre (Lakeside) 3 2 93 19 mins B25 Academy of Public Security Forces 2 2 134 34 mins B26 Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations 4 2 220 37 mins B27 University of Macau 3 2 110 22 mins B28 The Venetian Macau 15 5 1758 88 mins

