Number of people waiting at every nucleic acid testing station (Updated as of 20:00 on 19 June)

MACAU, June 19 - The Citywide nucleic acid testing is taking place. As of 20:00 on 19 June, the number of people waiting at the nucleic acid testing station as follows:

Categories of testing stations:

A: Special care sampling stations (walk-in service is available)

B: General public sampling stations (prior booking is required,Result not displayed in the Health Code and paper report can not be provided)

Sno Location Oropharyngeal swab sampling point Nasopharyngeal swab sampling point Waiting No. Waiting time A01 Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao 2 2 140 35 mins A02 Instituto Salesiano da Imaculada Conceição 1 1 84 42 mins A03 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 3st floor 4 1 50 10 mins A04 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion - Pavilion A 2 2 30 8 mins A05 Escola dos Moradores de Macau 3 3 110 18 mins A06 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium, Table Tennis Room 2 1 26 9 mins A07 Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van 2 2 68 17 mins B01 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 3 1 200 50 mins B02 Community Activities Centre in Ilha Verde Building 1 1 171 86 mins B03 Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying 3 2 50 10 mins B04 Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium 5 4 150 17 mins B05 Keang Peng School - Secondary Section 3 4 200 29 mins B06 Indoor Sports Facilities at the Luso-Chinese Technical and Vocational Middle School 4 2 380 63 mins B07 Healthy Life Education Centre 5 3 460 58 mins B08 Dom Bosco College (Yuet Wah) 1 3 360 90 mins B09 Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 1st floor 7 2 75 8 mins B10 Kwong Tai Middle School 3 2 150 30 mins B11 Kindergarten of Lou Hau School 2 2 150 38 mins B12 Women’ s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building 2 2 400 100 mins B13 Patane Activity Centre 2 2 310 78 mins B14 Pui Ching Middle School 3 4 275 39 mins B15 Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Pavilion A 6 4 140 14 mins B16 Macau Polytechnic Institute’s Lam Kan Exhibition Gallery 6 3 360 40 mins B17 Macau Cultural Centre 5 5 365 37 mins B18 Mateus Ricci College 3 2 280 56 mins B19 Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (2) 2 2 210 53 mins B20 Escola Catolica Estrela do Mar 3 2 280 56 mins B21 Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium - Indoor Pavilion 3 3 220 37 mins B22 Carmo Auditorium 2 1 90 30 mins B23 Pac On Ferry Terminal 4 7 230 21 mins B24 Parenting Education Centre (Lakeside) 2 2 170 43 mins B25 Academy of Public Security Forces 2 2 167 42 mins B26 Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations 3 2 240 48 mins B27 University of Macau 3 2 245 49 mins B28 The Venetian Macau 9 5 280 20 mins

