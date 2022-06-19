Latest updates on lockdown zone and precautionary zone (20.06.2022 – 00h00)
MACAU, June 19 - Lockdown Zone ( “Red Code” Zone)
- EDF. YIM LAI: Rua de Manuel de Arriaga 66-66C
- PADRE Modern Cuisine: Avenida de Praia Grande 251
- EDF. TAT CHEONG: Rua de Afonso de Albuquerque 33-35G
- EDF. PARKWAY MANSION (BLOCK 2): Rua do Almirante Costa Cabral 146
- CENTRO CHIU FOK: Rua de Pedro Coutinho 23
- FLOWER CITY :OU KOK: Avenida Olimpica 177-259, Rua de Évora 10-72
- LAKE VIEW GARDEN: Praça de Lobo de Ávila 16-18
- Cornes Assadas Lam Kei: Rua da Emenda, EDF. VENG VA 10
Control measures:
- Impose a red health code;
- On-site nucleic acid tests and are temporarily arranged to be conducted on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 7th days;
- Aside from working staff, no one is allowed to leave the zone but is permitted to enter. Individuals in this zone should minimize their activities and collect daily supplies at the designated spot;
- While comprehensive restriction and closed-off management are in place, affected individuals may be quarantined for medical observation on site or be transferred to a suitable location for centralized management and medical observation according to the actual circumstances.
Precaution Zone ( “Yellow Code” Zone)
- EDF. SON LEI: Rua de Manuel de Arriaga 64-64B
- EDF. CHUN FONG: Rua de Afonso de Albuquerque 38-40A
- EDF. TAK FONG: Avenida de Praia Grande 241-253
- EDF. TAK WENG: Rua de Afonso de Albuquerque 37-45
- EDF. MAN HENG: Rua de Afonso de Albuquerque 31C-31G
Control measures:
- Impose a yellow health code;
- On-site nucleic acid tests immediately, the first test to be concluded within 24 hours;
- Nucleic acid tests are temporarily arranged on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 7th days, no one is allowed to leave the zone;
- Implement border exit restriction, close health monitoring and self-health management for at least 14 days.