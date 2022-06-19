Submit Release
Berlin- Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3003545

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak                              

STATION: Berlin                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191


DATE/TIME: 06/19/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Trailer Park Road Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault


ACCUSED: David Darnell                                                

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont


VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On 06/19/2022 Troopers responded to a report of an assault on Center Trailer Park Road in Waterbury.  An investigation revealed David Darnell assaulted an intimate partner.  Darnell was taken into custody and issued conditions of release to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 06/20/2022 at 1230 hours.  Darnell was transferred to the custody of Probation and Parole Officers.



COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  06/20/2022 1230 hours          

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA  

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE



*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Berlin- Domestic Assault

