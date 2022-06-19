Berlin- Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003545
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/19/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Trailer Park Road Waterbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: David Darnell
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/19/2022 Troopers responded to a report of an assault on Center Trailer Park Road in Waterbury. An investigation revealed David Darnell assaulted an intimate partner. Darnell was taken into custody and issued conditions of release to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 06/20/2022 at 1230 hours. Darnell was transferred to the custody of Probation and Parole Officers.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/20/2022 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.