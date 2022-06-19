Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 1300 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in the 1300 Block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:20 am, the victim and the suspect were involved in an altercation at the listed location. During the altercation the suspect brandished a machete and cut the victim. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was treated on the scene by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, 40 year-old Ngozi Johnson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Machete).