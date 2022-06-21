Speedeon Launches AudienceMaker, an Intuitive Strategic Growth Platform Helping Brands Increase Marketing ROI
Debuting at CommerceNext, AudienceMaker Supercharges Customer Acquisition & Retention through Real-Time Data, Analytics & Triggered Marketing Campaigns
AudienceMaker is guaranteed to increase retention, decrease churn, and drive growth across your business.”MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speedeon, a leading direct marketing and data agency, today announced the launch of its AudienceMaker platform at the CommerceNext conference in New York City. AudienceMaker is a strategic growth platform that helps brands gain unparalleled access to valuable and actionable data on their customers and prospects. With AudienceMaker, brands can unlock a trove of insights, fueling the ability for marketers to reach the right consumers where they are, with the right message, and at the right time. It’s like total information awareness.
— Gerard Daher, CEO of Speedeon
Powerful and intuitive, AudienceMaker democratizes data access - providing fresh real-time data to users across business functions. Marketing professionals, sales leaders, and even CEOs with little to no marketing expertise can leverage AudienceMaker’s platform to conduct custom analytics, create models, build audiences, activate marketing strategies, and measure results all within one intuitive interface.
With Speedeon’s AudienceMaker platform brands will -
• Increase marketing ROI: Leverage offline & online data to build effective omnichannel data-driven marketing campaigns
• Drive meaningful relationships: Create custom segments and build trigger automated campaigns to quickly activate on prime marketing moments
• Reduce churn and boost retention: Analyze the customer journey using rule-based logic
• Optimize marketing channel spend: Improve data hygiene to effectively reach consumers wherever they are, from the mailbox to the inbox
• Make informed product decisions: Optimize intelligent insights and leverage data at the forefront of crucial business decisions
• Take profitability to new heights: Only pay for the data you need, when you need it
Speedeon’s AudienceMaker platform was designed for brands who want to leverage high-quality data and lean on intelligent tools to better understand and align with the behavior of their consumers. “Speedeon is about being three years ahead of the competition when it comes to helping our partners get a better ROI from their marketing. In this case, AudienceMaker might be more like five years ahead of its time! We are striving to make access to your data easier and increase your ROI, it’s that simple,” said Gerard Daher, Chief Executive Officer, Speedeon. “AudienceMaker is guaranteed to increase retention, decrease churn, and drive growth across your business.”
AudienceMaker is different from other strategic growth platforms, as the tool serves as an on-demand one-stop shop for brands that want to avoid the bottleneck that users often experience due to lack of access, time, or expertise. Historically, the time to market data-driven strategies can be lengthy, costly, and result in an unpredictable ROI. However, AudienceMaker provides a solution for brands that want access to data when they want it - how they want it. To learn more about the product and how AudienceMaker can help brands drive growth and reach the right audience at the prime moment, please visit https://audiencemaker.com/.
About Speedeon
Based in Cleveland, Ohio, and founded in 2008, Speedeon is a team of motivated, passionate, and forward-thinking marketers, strategists, data scientists and information technologists who go the extra mile to solve our clients marketing problems. Our clients range from emerging startups looking to scale customer acquisition, to established Fortune 500 brands looking for unique audiences and data to complement existing marketing strategies. To learn more about Speedeon, visit https://www.speedeondata.com/.
Jonelle Taylor
email us here
On behalf of Speedeon