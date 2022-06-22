Acetaminophen (Paracetamol) Market Size 2022-Industry Trends, Demand, Share And Industry Players-Mallinckrodt, Novacyl
A New Research on the Acetaminophen(Paracetamol) Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to produce more than 350+ page reports. Acetaminophen (Paracetamol) Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of 1,579.33 USD million and grow at a CAGR of 4.11% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising prevalence of chronic disorders and conditions requiring pain management drives the acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market.
Acetaminophen (Paracetamol) Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of 1,579.33 USD million and grow at a CAGR of 4.11% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising prevalence of chronic disorders and conditions requiring pain management drives the acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market.
Acetaminophen (Paracetamol) Market Report makes available major statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is a supportive source for companies and individuals interested in the Acetaminophen (Paracetamol) industry.
Key Segmentation:
By Product Type (Tablet, Capsule, Liquid Suspension, Powder)
By Application (Chemical Industry, Pharma Industry, Others)
By Role of Administration (Oral, Rectal, Intravenous)
Top Manufacturers of Acetaminophen (Paracetamol) Market:
Anhui BBCA Likang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
Anhui Fubore Pharmaceutical and Chemical Co., Ltd
Anhui TOPSUN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
Anqiu Lu’an Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
Atabay Kimya San. ve Tic. A.Ş
Changshu Huagang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
Farmson Pharmaceutical Gujarat Pvt. Ltd
Granules India
Hebei Jiheng (Group) Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd
Huzhou Konch Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
Mallinckrodt
Novacyl
ZhengZhou Sino Chemical Products Co.,Ltd
seekchem
Parchem fine & specialty chemicals
Haihang Industry
BOC Sciences
Acetaminophen is also commonly known as paracetamol, which is the most widely used analgesic and antipyretic that relieves pain and reduce fever. It was discovered in 1877, and the drug is typically used for mild to moderate pain. It is generally prescribed either alone with or in a combination with cold medication. The name ‘Paracetamol’ is approved by the International Non-proprietary, Britain and Australia, while Acetaminophen is the name which is approved and used in U.S and Japan.
Rising cases of chronic diseases and conditions that need pain management solutions on regular basis is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also increasing need of medicines for a pain relief, rising health awareness among the consumers, rising applications of acetaminophen in dye industry and chemical industry, rising recommendation of acetaminophen by the doctors for mild pain and fever are the major factors among others driving the acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market. Moreover, rising technological advancements and modernization in the production of paracetamol, rising research and development activities in the healthcare sector and rising emerging markets with increasing geriatric population base will further create new opportunities for acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.
By Geographical Regions
Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific
Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe
North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada
Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa.
Acetaminophen (Paracetamol) Market Scope and Market Size
On the basis of product type, the acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market is segmented into tablet, capsule, liquid suspension and powder.
Based on application, the acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market is segmented into chemical industry, pharma industry and others.
The acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market is also segmented on the basis of role of administration into oral, rectal and intravenous.
