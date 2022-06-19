Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Attempted 2nd Degree Murder / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3003539

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Adam Roaldi

STATION:  Berlin Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:  06/18/22 2208 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dog Pond Rd, Woodbury  

VIOLATION: Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Brian McAndrew

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Andrew Brown

AGE: 35

STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, State Police, along with Hardwick Police, and Washington County Sheriff’s, responded to a residence on Dog Pond Rd, in Woodbury, for a report of shots fired with injured people.   The initial investigation revealed that Brown went to the residence to pick up a household member who had been threatened with a gun by McAndrew earlier in the day.  Brown was shot by McAndrew when he (Brown) walked up to the front door of the residence.  McAndrew was subdued by a witness until police arrived.  Brown was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center and then transferred to UVM Medical Center with serious injuries.  No one else on scene sustained any injuries.  McAndrew was transported to the State Police Barracks in Berlin for processing.  McAndrew is being charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder as well as 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.  McAndrew was lodged at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury and is scheduled to appear in court on 06/20/22, at 1230 hours.

 

COURT DATE / TIME:  06/20/22, 1230 hours

COURT:  Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL:  Hold without bail

MUG SHOT: Yes

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Sergeant Charles Winn

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT. 05602

(W)  802.229.9191

(C)   802.279.8145

(F)   802.229.2648

Charles.Winn@vermont.gov

 

