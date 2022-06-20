Deepen AI launches cost-effective calibration bundle
Bundle includes Camera Intrinsic, LiDAR-Camera extrinsic target-based calibration and Overlapping Camera target-based calibration
By launching the calibration bundle, we aim to make multi-sensor calibrations accessible to everyone for a fraction of the cost”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deepen AI, a world leader in computer vision tools for autonomous systems, today announced the bundling of three key calibration features within their calibration tool - Deepen Calibrate.
— Mohammad Musa
Deepen Calibrate is an easy-to-use web browser-based tool that supports both intrinsic and extrinsic calibrations. Deepen Calibrate can cut the time spent on calibrating multi-sensor data from hours to minutes, enabling accurate localization, mapping, sensor fusion perception, and control.
Deepen Calibrate makes the critical task of sensor data calibration simple and quick. Deepen Calibrate manages the complexities of the calibration process, ensuring accuracy and making autonomous systems safer, while also making a job that typically requires the time of a Ph.D-level engineer into something anyone can do.
For the first time, Deepen Calibrate has introduced a calibration bundle aimed at democratizing multi-sensor calibration. The bundle includes key calibrations like:
- Camera Intrinsic calibration
- LiDAR-Camera extrinsic target-based calibration
- Overlapping Camera target-based calibration
For a limited time, Deepen AI is offering the bundle at significantly lower prices. Enterprises, Universities as well as startups can avail this offer and start their calibration journeys with Deepen AI.
“By launching the calibration bundle, we aim to make multi-sensor calibrations accessible to everyone for a fraction of the cost.” said Mohammad Musa, CEO & Co-Founder of Deepen AI. “With Deepen Calibrate, we empower our customers to visualize and inspect data with a few clicks, significantly bringing down time taken for multi-sensor calibration while maintaining high levels of accuracy.”
Deepen Calibrate is aimed at enabling users to visualize and inspect data quality integrity for training and validation. Deepen Calibrate can cut the time spent on calibrating multi-sensor data from hours to minutes, massively accelerating computer vision training -- and opening the world for more AI technology by democratizing this key part of the data curation.
Key features of Deepen Calibrate include:
- Visualize & inspect the integrity of multi-sensor data seamlessly
- Calculate intrinsic & extrinsic calibration parameters
- Export calibrated multi-sensor data into Deepen’s annotation tools
- Supports 14 pairs of sensor calibration
Deepen Calibrate offers a wide range of target-based and targetless calibration products supporting different kinds of sensors like Camera, LiDAR, Radar, IMU, and more. Deepen Calibrate extends the company’s suite of data lifecycle tools, including Deepen Annotate and Deepen Validate.
About Deepen
Deepen AI is a Silicon Valley based start-up and the only safety-first data lifecycle tools and services company focused on machine learning and AI for autonomous systems. With tools and services that are customizable to suit the needs of enterprises as well as start-ups, they have happy customers of every size across the globe. Visit Deepen.ai for more information.
Contacts
Mohammad Musa, Co-Founder & CEO
info@deepen.ai
+1 (650) 560 -7130
Mohammad Musa
Deepen AI
+1 650-560-7130
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn