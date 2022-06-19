Submit Release
News Search

There were 136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,956 in the last 365 days.

Number of people waiting at every nucleic acid testing station (Updated as of 12:00 on 19 June)

MACAU, June 19 - The Citywide nucleic acid testing is taking place. As of 12:00 on 19 June, the number of people waiting at the nucleic acid testing station as follows:

Categories of testing stations:

A: Special care sampling stations (walk-in service is available)

B: General public sampling stations (prior booking is required,Result not displayed in the Health Code and paper report can not be provided)

Sno Location Oropharyngeal swab sampling point Nasopharyngeal swab sampling point Waiting No. Waiting time
A01

Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao

1 2 10 3 mins
A02

Instituto Salesiano da Imaculada Conceição

2 1 55 18 mins
A03

Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 3st floor

2 2 0 0 mins
A04

Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion - Pavilion A

0 0 10 0 mins
A05

Escola dos Moradores de Macau

3 3 0 0 mins
A06

Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium, Table Tennis Room

2 2 50 13 mins
A07

Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van

5 5 130 13 mins
B01

Colégio Diocesano de São José 6

5 2 65 9 mins
B02

Community Activities Centre in Ilha Verde Building

2 1 70 23 mins
B03

Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying

3 2 0 0 mins
B04

Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium

6 3 20 2 mins
B05

Keang Peng School - Secondary Section

6 6 0 0 mins
B06

Indoor Sports Facilities at the Luso-Chinese Technical and Vocational Middle School

6 3 0 0 mins
B07

Healthy Life Education Centre

5 3 100 13 mins
B08

Dom Bosco College (Yuet Wah)

5 5 0 0 mins
B09

Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 1st floor

5 5 0 0 mins
B10

Kwong Tai Middle School

2 3 80 16 mins
B11

Kindergarten of Lou Hau School

3 3 15 3 mins
B12

Women’ s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building

3 2 0 0 mins
B13

Patane Activity Centre

4 3 100 14 mins
B14

Pui Ching Middle School

3 3 70 12 mins
B15

Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Pavilion A

0 0 100 0 mins
B16

Macau Polytechnic Institute’s Lam Kan Exhibition Gallery

3 3 110 18 mins
B17

Macau Cultural Centre

7 6 0 0 mins
B18

Mateus Ricci College

4 4 0 0 mins
B19

Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (2)

3 3 0 0 mins
B20

Escola Catolica Estrela do Mar

3 2 0 0 mins
B21

Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium - Indoor Pavilion

2 1 100 33 mins
B22

Carmo Auditorium

2 2 35 9 mins
B23

Pac On Ferry Terminal

2 2 100 25 mins
B24

Parenting Education Centre (Lakeside)

1 1 50 25 mins
B25

Academy of Public Security Forces

1 1 26 13 mins
B26

Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations

4 2 68 11 mins
B27

University of Macau

0 0 70 0 mins
B28

The Venetian Macau

50 35 100 1 mins

The numbers are also available on the following websites:

  1. The dedicated website on COVID-19: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/aptmon/en
  2. The Macao Special Administrative Region Government portal: https://www.gov.mo/zh-hant/copc-messages/
  3. Website of the Government Information Bureau: https://www.gcs.gov.mo
  4. TDM television channels

You just read:

Number of people waiting at every nucleic acid testing station (Updated as of 12:00 on 19 June)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.