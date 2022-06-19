Temporary Closure of the UM Campus

MACAU, June 19 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) has declared a state of immediate prevention from 1 am on 19 June 2022. To support the Macao SAR government's efforts to prevent and control the epidemic, the University of Macau has closed its campus to the public and suspended all educational activities from the same day (19 June 2022) until further notice.
