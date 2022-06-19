Regular viral nucleic acid testing services available in 7 NAT stations

MACAU, June 19 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stated that Kuok Kim (Macao) Medical Centre, Kuok Kim (Macao Forum), Kiang Wu Hospital, Nam Yue - FAOM (Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium), and Nam Yue Qingmao Port Nucleic Acid Testing Station will provide regular viral nucleic acid testing services from 6:00 am today (19 June); while Nam Yue Hengqin Port and the University Hospital will open to provide nucleic acid testing services at 8:00 am.