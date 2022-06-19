Submit Release
News Search

There were 136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,956 in the last 365 days.

Regular viral nucleic acid testing services available in 7 NAT stations

MACAU, June 19 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stated that Kuok Kim (Macao) Medical Centre, Kuok Kim (Macao Forum), Kiang Wu Hospital, Nam Yue - FAOM (Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium), and Nam Yue Qingmao Port Nucleic Acid Testing Station will provide regular viral nucleic acid testing services from 6:00 am today (19 June); while Nam Yue Hengqin Port and the University Hospital will open to provide nucleic acid testing services at 8:00 am.

You just read:

Regular viral nucleic acid testing services available in 7 NAT stations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.