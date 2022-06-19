Postpone of new stamp issue of “Feast of Saint John”

MACAU, June 19 - Due to the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Macao, in order to avoid the concentration of people, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau decides to postpone the issue of new stamp “Feast of Saint John” which was scheduled to be issued on 24th June 2022. Further issue date will be announced at a later stage.
