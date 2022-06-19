Submit Release
Number of people waiting at every nucleic acid testing station (Updated as of 16:45 on 19 June)

MACAU, June 19 - The Citywide nucleic acid testing is taking place. As of 16:45 on 19 June, the number of people waiting at the nucleic acid testing station as follows:

Categories of testing stations:

A: Special care sampling stations (walk-in service is available)

B: General public sampling stations (prior booking is required,Result not displayed in the Health Code and paper report can not be provided)

Sno Location Oropharyngeal swab sampling point Nasopharyngeal swab sampling point Waiting No. Waiting time
A01

Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao

3 2 161 32 mins
A02

Instituto Salesiano da Imaculada Conceição

2 2 133 33 mins
A03

Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 3st floor

4 1 80 16 mins
A04

Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion - Pavilion A

2 2 100 25 mins
A05

Escola dos Moradores de Macau

3 3 110 18 mins
A06

Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium, Table Tennis Room

2 2 157 39 mins
A07

Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van

2 2 166 42 mins
B01

Colégio Diocesano de São José 6

4 2 340 57 mins
B02

Community Activities Centre in Ilha Verde Building

2 1 140 47 mins
B03

Escola Oficial Zheng Guanying

2 2 258 65 mins
B04

Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium

4 3 370 53 mins
B05

Keang Peng School - Secondary Section

5 5 430 43 mins
B06

Indoor Sports Facilities at the Luso-Chinese Technical and Vocational Middle School

3 3 565 94 mins
B07

Healthy Life Education Centre

5 3 380 48 mins
B08

Dom Bosco College (Yuet Wah)

4 5 680 76 mins
B09

Mong-Ha Sports Centre, 1st floor

6 2 200 25 mins
B10

Kwong Tai Middle School

2 2 620 155 mins
B11

Kindergarten of Lou Hau School

3 2 450 90 mins
B12

Women’ s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building

3 3 111 19 mins
B13

Patane Activity Centre

3 2 210 42 mins
B14

Pui Ching Middle School

5 3 680 85 mins
B15

Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion Pavilion A

6 4 125 13 mins
B16

Macau Polytechnic Institute’s Lam Kan Exhibition Gallery

6 3 440 49 mins
B17

Macau Cultural Centre

7 6 250 19 mins
B18

Mateus Ricci College

3 2 220 44 mins
B19

Colégio Diocesano de São José 6 (2)

2 2 340 85 mins
B20

Escola Catolica Estrela do Mar

3 2 340 68 mins
B21

Olympic Sports Centre - Stadium - Indoor Pavilion

4 2 180 30 mins
B22

Carmo Auditorium

3 1 200 50 mins
B23

Pac On Ferry Terminal

5 5 250 25 mins
B24

Parenting Education Centre (Lakeside)

1 3 196 49 mins
B25

Academy of Public Security Forces

2 2 134 34 mins
B26

Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations

4 2 150 25 mins
B27

University of Macau

3 2 175 35 mins
B28

The Venetian Macau

12 4 1718 107 mins

The numbers are also available on the following websites:

  1. The dedicated website on COVID-19: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/aptmon/en
  2. The Macao Special Administrative Region Government portal: https://www.gov.mo/zh-hant/copc-messages/
  3. Website of the Government Information Bureau: https://www.gcs.gov.mo
  4. TDM television channels

