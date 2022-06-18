Zone-specific, multi-level targeted approach to epidemic prevention and control activated; Closure and control measures implemented on the living areas of confirmed case

MACAU, June 18 - Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (hereinafter referred to as “the Centre”) stated that, in view of the presence of a confirmed case in Macao yesterday (18 June), the Centre has swiftly adopted closure and control measures in accordance with the zone-specific, multi-level targeted approach to epidemic prevention and control.

Presently, Edf. Yim Lai (Rua de Manuel de Arriaga No. 66-66C) and PADRE Modern Cuisine (Avenida da Praia Grande No. 251, Edf. Tak Fong, G/F, Shop B and C) have been classified as the “lockdown zone”, for which the restriction of assigning a red health code have been imposed among other measures such as on-site nucleic acid testing. Nucleic acid tests are temporarily arranged to be conducted on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 7th days. Only entry into but no exit from the zone would be permitted, with the except of staff. Individuals in this zone should minimize their activities and collect supplies at the designated spot only. While comprehensive restriction and closed-off management are in place, affected individuals may be quarantined for medical observation on site or be transferred to a suitable location for centralized management and medical observation according to the actual circumstances.

Apart from this, Edf. Son Lei (Rua de Manuel de Arriaga No. 64-64B), Edf. Chun Fong (Rua de Afonso de Albuquerque No. 38-40A) and Edf. Tak Fong (Avenida da Praia Grande No. 241-253) have been classified as the “precautionary zone”. Individuals in this zone will be assigned a yellow health code and subject to immediate nucleic acid testing on the scene. Nucleic acid tests are temporarily arranged on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 7th days, with the first test to be concluded within 24 hours. No one is allowed to leave the zone until the first test is concluded. Other restrictive measures include border exit restriction, close health monitoring and self-health management for at least 14 days.

According to the Centre, under the zone-specific, multi-level targeted approach to epidemic prevention and control, the daily living needs of people in the Red- and Yellow-Coded Zones will be monitored by the Daily Living Support Team, with food and daily consumables provided by dedicated authorities. If you are a singleton elderly, a person with difficulties, or in need of psychological or mental assistance, you may call the Social Welfare Bureau’s hotline at 28261126 for assistance.

Although today (19 June) is the Father’s Day, the Centre urges members of the public to stay home as much as possible, stay away from crowds, cancel any social gathering activity, adopt personal protection measures properly, and coordinate with the anti-epidemic measures formulated by the authorities.