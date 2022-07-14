The Fries Have It: Healthy Fats Coalition Celebrates July 13 As Fifth Annual #NationalBeefTallowDay
More and more consumers are seeking out food that is made with integrity and respect for culinary traditions.”VERNON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In what is becoming a (tasty) mid-summer ritual, the Healthy Fats Coalition (HFC) is marking today, July 13, as the fifth annual #NationalBeefTallowDay -- a celebration of beef fat, an authentic, traditional ingredient that brings out the very best in food. Like pure lard, duck fat, goose fat and other animal fats, beef tallow is enjoying a resurgence within America’s food culture, in restaurants and fast casual operations.
#NationalBeefTallowDay, which shares the calendar with #NationalFrenchFryDay, is the brainchild of the HFC, a group of like-minded organizations, companies and individuals that have developed an educational initiative dedicated to the proposition that healthy fats are an essential part of the foods we most enjoy. The HFC’s mission is simple: affirm that animal fats like beef tallow deserve a central place in the American diet and in the popular imagination.
#NationalFrenchFryDay, doubling up with #NationalBeefTallowDay, is a delicious opportunity for those who love French fries fried right to go back to the future. As food writer Nancy Luna has mused in Nation’s Restaurant News, “Are French fries the new fast-food battleground? Fries have long been a staple on quick-service menus. But recently, the humble fried potato is undergoing a renaissance, with chains serving fries with a fancy twist.” A certain burger chain made its name in part through its beef tallow fries. And as writer/social critic/food lover Malcolm Gladwell has tweeted,
https://twitter.com/Gladwell/status/903273630070657024
“A mainstay of traditional, authentic cooking, beef tallow is on trend for flavor and sustainability,” said Eric R. Gustafson, CEO, Coast Packing Company, a founding member of the HFC. “Artificial trans fats are out, and minimally processed animal fats like beef tallow -- for superior frying and a host of other cooking applications – have made a comeback. The color, texture and flavor that beef tallow imparts make it a vastly superior alternative to heavily processed, industrially produced substitutes. More and more consumers are seeking out food that is made with integrity and respect for culinary traditions. Trans-fat free animal fats are a big part of authenticity in cooking, which is why we’re so delighted to celebrate #NationalBeefTallowDay.”
And for diners with a yen for tallow fries, Coast Packing maintains its Ultimate French Fry List (https://coastpacking.com/tallowfriesfatmap-2/), which made its debut during National Beef Tallow Day 2020.
For more information on #NationalBeefTallowDay, email info@healthyfatscoalition.org.
About the Healthy Fats Coalition
The Healthy Fats Coalition (www.healthyfatscoalition.org) is an educational initiative comprised of those who understand that healthy fats are an essential part of the American diet. The HFC’s mission to create an enlightened conversation about the food we eat, though news and editorial commentary, social media conversations, opinion surveys and more. Who supports the Healthy Fats Coalition? Visit http://www.healthyfatscoalition.org/supporters/. For more information, please email info@healthyfatscoalition.org.
