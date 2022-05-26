This Memorial Day, Take a Tri-tip from Coast Packing’s Chef Greg; Tallow-Injected Beef Promises a Memorable BBQ
Holiday Recipe Kicks Off Summer in Savory Style, So Get Ready to Grill
When it comes to good BBQ, you don’t need much -- just great technique!”VERNON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memorial Day without barbecue is like the Fourth of July without fireworks (which is to say, unheard of) -- and this year, when you do the grilling honors, family and friends will stand up and cheer.
— Chef Greg Hozinsky
The grillmaster in this case is Greg Hozinsky, Coast Packing Company’s Corporate Chef, who has put together a new tri-tip recipe, complete with rub, that promises to be a fitting kickoff to summer.
Ingredients
2-2 ½ pound tri-tip (Prime or Choice grade)
¾ cup high quality beef tallow
4-5 tablespoons of a favorite BBQ rub or make your own (see below)
Simple BBQ Rub
2 Tablespoons, smoked paprika
1 ½ Tablespoons, cracked black pepper
4 Tablespoons, Kosher salt
1 Tablespoon, garlic powder
1 Tablespoon, onion powder
1 teaspoon, dry mustard powder
2 Tablespoons, golden brown sugar
Mix well in a small bowl, store in an airtight container
“This recipe calls for a minimal number of ingredients, which is one of the reasons why it’s so appealing,” Chef Greg says. “When it comes to good BBQ, you don’t need much -- just great technique! My favorite way to cook tri-tip involves using a method called reverse searing. Essentially, cook the tri-tip over low heat most of the way and sear it at the end. By maintaining a very even temperature throughout the roast, the slow cooking method helps tenderize the meat so it literally melts in your mouth. Infusing the meat with beef tallow makes this tri-tip extra decadent and helps intensify a super satisfying ‘beefy’ flavor.”
Here are Chef’s step-by-step instructions for knock-it-out-of-the-park tri-tip. For the full recipe, click here: https://coastpacking.com/updates/2022/05/this-memorial-day-take-a-tri-tip-from-coast-packings-chef-greg-tallow-injected-beef-promises-an-epic-bbq/
About Coast Packing Company
Now marking its 100th year in business, Coast Packing Company (www.coastpacking.com), a closely held corporation, is the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings – particularly lard and beef tallow -- in the Western United States. The company sells to major manufacturers, distributors, retailers, smaller food service operations and leading bakeries. The company participates actively in diverse ethnic markets – from Hispanic retail chains, with its VIVA brand, to various Asian specialty markets. Based in Vernon, Calif., Coast Packing Company is regional, national and, increasingly, global. In some cases, supplier relationships are multigenerational, extending back 50 years and more. Coast is a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition.
