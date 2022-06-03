Returning to Ohio for PDRA’s American Door Slammer Challenge, Coast Packing’s R&E Racing Team Speeds Up & Chows Down
In Pre-Memorial Day Action, Coast’s ‘69 Pro Mod Camaro Sizzles, While Expanded #FatMap 419/567 Shines a Light on Additional Spots to ‘Taste the Difference’VERNON, CALIFORNIA, U.S., June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the PDRA points competition heating up – and Coast Packing Company’s R&E Racing team sizzling along with it -- the Memorial Day weekend action on the strip in Norwalk, Ohio gave everyone time to work up a major appetite, as local eateries turned out BBQ (and more) prepared with the animal fats lard and beef tallow, per #FatMap419/567.
As champions do, the R&E Racing team burned more rubber at Summit Motorsports Park during the second annual American Door Slammer Challenge over the holiday weekend. Coming off a victory at the inaugural American Door Slammer Challenge in 2021 and with Jason Lee at the wheel for 2022, Coast’s ’69 ProCharger Pro Mod Camaro qualified fifth with a 3.6753 at 205.57 mph. In a tough competition, Coast’s Camaro lost in the 2nd round of eliminations by .0016 seconds -- or about 3 inches -- ending its chance for a repeat win at Summit Motorsports Park.
Digging in at one of the PDRA circuit’s newer stops, Coast Packing, the leading supplier of animal fat shortenings in the Western U.S., has updated its online gastronomic #FatMap419/567 (https://batchgeo.com/map/9e14ea0499a6943aca1dff9d45f76ad5), highlighting local spots where fans can “Taste the Difference” that lard and beef tallow make in popular dishes. Within sprinting range of Sandusky, Oberlin and Mansfield, Norwalk lies midway between Cleveland and Toledo. Each of the 26 hot spots on #FatMap419/567 offer menu items prepared, creatively, with lard or beef tallow.
In Avon Lake, Humble Pie Baking Company takes pride in its “flaky, old fashioned crust made with hormone free, locally produced butter and fresh, local, non-hydrogenated lard… Fillings made with local fruit, perfectly balanced with just the right amount of sugar.”
Staying with the baking theme, The Golden Lamb (https://www.goldenlamb.com/dine) in Lebanon serves up “Bacon Jam & Biscuits,” -- oven-fresh Shaker-style biscuits, homemade bacon and habanero jam and honey. If you go for a pie, expect a delectable crust prepared with lard. In Wooster, the menu at Rox Gastro Pub (www.roxgastropub.com) includes roasted dates stuffed with goat cheese and bacon lardons, topped with a port wine glaze.
Meanwhile, at Tartine Bistro (www.tartinebistro.com/restaurant) in Rocky River, the B.R.T. features deep fried brussels sprouts tossed in maple syrup and garnished with bacon lardons. Down the road in Rocky River, Market’s (http://marketbeer.com) Winter Apple Salad consists of romaine, mixed greens, local fresh apple, bluecheese, dried cranberries, crispy bacon lardons and citrus coriander vinaigrette. Market’s River Dip Sandwich is built around herb roasted shaved pork loin, caramelized onion, smoked gouda, fried brussel sprouts, caraway beer mustard and pork jus.
“As we discovered to our delight last year, there are real taste treasures to be mined in the Lake Huron area,” said Eric R. Gustafson, Coast CEO. “George’s Lounge (http://georgescanton.com) in Canton has it just right: (‘We cook with real fats instead of processed oils’).”
Have a favorite restaurant that puts lard or beef tallow on the menu (or just in some of its prize dishes)? If so, drop Coast an email at info@coastpacking.com and the company will put it on the #FatMap. Consumers can also post an image or link to via Twitter/Instagram/Pinterest, etc., with the hashtag #LardOnTheMenu or #TallowOnTheMenu.
About Coast Packing Company
Now marking its 100th year in business, Coast Packing Company (www.coastpacking.com), a closely held corporation, is the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings – particularly lard and beef tallow -- in the Western United States. The company sells to major manufacturers, distributors, retailers, smaller food service operations and leading bakeries. The company participates actively in diverse ethnic markets – from Hispanic retail chains, with its VIVA brand, to various Asian specialty markets. Based in Vernon, Calif., Coast Packing Company is regional, national and, increasingly, global. In some cases, supplier relationships are multigenerational, extending back 50 years and more. Coast is a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition (http://www.healthyfatscoalition.org/).
For more information about Coast Packing Company, visit: www.coastpacking.com. Follow us via social media on Facebook at www.facebook.com/coastpackingco, Twitter @coastpackingco and Pinterest www.pinterest.com/coastpackingco.
Kenneth Greenberg
Edge Communications, Inc.
+1 323-469-3397
ken@edgecommunicationsinc.com