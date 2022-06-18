Declaration of entering a state of immediate prevention

MACAU, June 18 - According to the Dispatch of the Chief Executive and the assessment of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, Macao is now at extremely high risk of suffering a community outbreak of the novel coronavirus pneumonia. To prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Macao, and to protect the life and property of citizens, pursuant to Article 8, Item 1 of Article 9, and Sub-item 7 of Item 1 of Article 11 of Law No. 11/2020 (Civil Protection Legal Regime), the Macao Special Administrative Region declares a state of immediate prevention as of 01:00 on 19 June 2022.