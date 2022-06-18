Submit Release
News Search

There were 322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,023 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Arrest Pennsylvania Man After Brandishing A Firearm In An Alleged Road Rage Incident In Anne Arundel Co.

Maryland State Police News Release

(GLEN BURNIE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Pennsylvania man for brandishing a stolen firearm in an alleged road rage incident that occurred yesterday in Anne Arundel County.

The accused is identified as Decoste Albes, Jr., 21, of Hatfield, Pennsylvania. Albes is charged with first degree assault, possession of a stolen firearm, use of a firearm during a crime of violence, and other related handgun charges. He was processed at the Glen Burnie Barrack and transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.  

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to southbound 97 and Dorsey Road for a crash shortly before 7:30 p.m. last night. Upon their arrival, it was determined that a black Ford Edge, driven by Albes, and a Dodge Ram pickup truck were involved in the collision.   

Police on the scene were advised that Albes had brandished a firearm out of his window in an alleged road rage incident preceding the crash.  During the course of the investigation, police located the firearm and determined it was reported stolen in Baltimore City. Albes was taken into police custody without incident.

No one was injured during the incident.  The investigation continues..

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Arrest Pennsylvania Man After Brandishing A Firearm In An Alleged Road Rage Incident In Anne Arundel Co.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.