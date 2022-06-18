ROA hosts Reserve Education Forum: Exploring Reserve Component Space Forces on June 21 in Washington, D.C.
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reserve Organization of America (ROA) is hosting a Reserve Education Forum in coordination with the Space Force Association (SFA) titled “Discussion on a Space Force Reserve, Guard Force: Exploring Space Force’s Reserve Component.”
Speakers will discuss the potential creation of a Space Force National Guard, potential changes to the active duty and reserve components of the force, and how Space Professionals execute their missions.
The event will take place on June 21 on LiveStream beginning at 12:15 p.m.
About Reserve Organization of America (ROA)
ROA is America’s only exclusive advocate for the Reserve and National Guard – all ranks, all services. With a sole focus on support of the Reserve and Guard, ROA promotes the interests of Reserve Component members, their families, and veterans of Reserve service; and conducts a legislative campaign that ensures the readiness of our Reserve force. Together, ROA’s members sound off in one voice for one mission. For more information on ROA, visit ROA.org.
About Space Force Association (SFA)
SFA is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national space power at large, our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior space power by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has the essential function of providing support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org
EDITOR’S NOTE: A post-event release with imagery, recording of virtual event, and SME availability will be made after the event as well.
Kalen Arreola
Speakers will discuss the potential creation of a Space Force National Guard, potential changes to the active duty and reserve components of the force, and how Space Professionals execute their missions.
The event will take place on June 21 on LiveStream beginning at 12:15 p.m.
About Reserve Organization of America (ROA)
ROA is America’s only exclusive advocate for the Reserve and National Guard – all ranks, all services. With a sole focus on support of the Reserve and Guard, ROA promotes the interests of Reserve Component members, their families, and veterans of Reserve service; and conducts a legislative campaign that ensures the readiness of our Reserve force. Together, ROA’s members sound off in one voice for one mission. For more information on ROA, visit ROA.org.
About Space Force Association (SFA)
SFA is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national space power at large, our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior space power by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has the essential function of providing support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org
EDITOR’S NOTE: A post-event release with imagery, recording of virtual event, and SME availability will be made after the event as well.
Kalen Arreola
ROA Media Contact
+1 623-302-1005
karreola@roa.org